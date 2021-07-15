Maumee Chamber Of Commerce Hosts Annual Golf Outing

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce had another successful golf outing on June 28 at Stone Oak Country Club.

A total of 51 teams took part in the four-person scramble, with both morning and afternoon flights.

The winning team from the morning flight included Ben Hildebrand, Mike Betz Eddie Charlton and Matt Abendroth.

The winning team from the afternoon flight included Fred Altvater, Joe Navarre, Joe Neumeyer and Terry Desmond.

Raffle prizes were awarded, and this year’s event also included a drone drop with prizes featuring $500 in cash and a golf package for four at Boyne Resort.

Mike Bell of Copeco was the drone drop grand prize winner of a social membership to Stone Oak Country Club valued at $5,000.

Chris Gomez of Jim White Honda won the premium liquor wagon, featuring over $750 in premium alcohol.

The 2021 golf outing sponsors included: Premier Bank, Telesystem, McLaren St. Luke’s, Savage, William Vaughan, Little Village Preschool, The Toledo Clinic, RCO Law, PT Link Physical Therapy, Focus CFO, Directions Credit Union, Copeco, Metamora State Bank, Paramount Health Care and Sam’s Club.