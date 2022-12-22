Maumee Chamber Members Get Festive With Games

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — During its monthly luncheon, the Maumee Chamber of Commerce celebrated the holidays and invited members to shop at vendor tables set up with a supply of last-minute Christmas gifts.

Chamber director Kristin Meyer said the luncheon, held at The Pinnacle, was a great opportunity to chat more with local businesses and support them during the holidays.

In keeping with the holiday theme, the chamber members listened to the Maumee High School Select Singers Choir, which performed a selection of Christmas music during the luncheon.

“I’d love to thank Maumee High School for allowing these talented young people to brighten our holiday,” Meyer said. “They really are amazing.”

The chamber members also collected gloves, hats and scarves for Maumee elementary school students.

New chamber members Justin Lenkey of Argyle IT Solutions, Jason Harris of Jason Harris Equitable Advisors, Ira Thomas of Ira Thomas Sounds, Jason Miller of Toledo Photo Guy, Kendra Schlieman of Chick-fil-A Airport Highway, Deb Yeagle of ASEA and Kerri Rose-Rochelle of the Sisters of Notre Dame were introduced during the meeting.

Meyer said the meeting was a chance for members to get together before the end of the year and support each other.

Mark Thees, president of The Pinnacle, thanked the members for their support of his event space over the years.

“It is because of all of you that we’re still here,” Thees said.

After the lunch, members participated in their own version of The Price Is Right and received prizes donated by local businesses.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce meets monthly for a luncheon along with coffee connections and ribbon-cuttings. Event announcements can be found on the website: maumeechamber.com.