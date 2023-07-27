Maumee Chamber Invites Members For Round Of Speed Networking

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The monthly Maumee Chamber of Commerce luncheon featured a change of pace on July 11. Rather than having a guest speaker, the chamber invited members to enjoy a networking-focused event at The Pinnacle.

Guests participated in a round of “speed networking” during the luncheon, which was sponsored by Equitable Advisors and Urban Pine Winery, with food provided by Jet’s Pizza.

“The goal is to quickly meet up to three to five new people today,” said Maumee Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristin Meyer. “It’s very quick.”

The chamber, Meyer explained, connects local businesses with each other and fosters professional relationships to help the community continue to grow.

According to Meyer, the chamber has several events on the schedule to continue to connect businesses with each other, including ribbon-cuttings and coffee connections, which can be found on the chamber website at maumeechamber.com.

“We’re introducing a new event. It’s a new member mixer and after-hours on Thursday, August 24 at the Toledo Zoo,” Meyer said. “This is new and we’re very proud to announce we have 57 new members that have joined the chamber so far this year.

At the luncheon, new members Jimmy Cook from LyondellBasell, Jason Povlich of Jet’s Pizza, Daniel McGlathey of Suburban Window Cleaning, Jason Klear of Yellowstone Landscaping, Sierra Ortiz of Women of Toledo and Nikki Depner of Gallon, Takacs & Boissoneault, were introduced.

Additionally, the chamber is preparing for the Toledo Mini, a half- and quarter-marathon, which is scheduled for Sunday, September 24.

“The chamber is looking for water stop sponsors along the race route,” Meyer reminded members. “This is a great way to promote your business to up to 1,500 runners.”

Runners may register for the event at toledomini.com. More information on the event is also available on the website.