Maumee Chamber Greets New Members, Announces Fall Events

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce presented five new members with plaques during the September 13 luncheon. Chamber members pictured are (from left) back row, Seth Roberts, Melissa Tackett, Rachel Baur, Grant Sims and David Short; and front row, Debby Peters, Ken Stout, Peter Schaal, Edwin Ledgard, Lindsey Short and Marissa Fitzpatrick. MIRROR PHOTOS BY KRISTI FISH

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, September 13.

Chamber members had the opportunity to meet with new members, hear updates on future events and listen to speaker Jean Sieler of RCO Law.

The chamber welcomed five new members: David and Lindsey Short of Catch-22 Baseball, Edwin Ledgard of Pain Alleviated, Peter Schaal of First Priority DKI, Seth Roberts of Heritage Village of Waterville and Ken Stout of Toledo Home Repairs.

Patrick Gallagher of Dave’s Running Shop also presented the chamber with a check for $4,756 from the Toledo Mini event held in June. 

“Proceeds from this race help support the Maumee Chamber Scholarship Fund. Not only does this race provide an opportunity for chamber businesses to get involved with the race community, but it also helps us award scholarships to Maumee High School seniors,” explained chamber executive director Kristin Meyer.

Chamber members can now begin registering for the upcoming Business to Business Expo. The expo will be held at Parkway Place on Tuesday, November 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Maumee City Schools interim Superintendent Steve Lee also spoke to the chamber members during the luncheon and introduced himself to the business leaders in the community.

“It’s a new year and we have a renewed focus on our students and their academics and meeting their needs,” Lee said.

In other updates shared with the members, the chamber and Appliance Center will host trunk-or-treat in the Appliance Center parking lot on Illinois Avenue on Thursday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m. There is no registration fee, but chamber members are asked to supply candy.

After updates, chamber members heard from Jean Sieler from RCO Law, who spoke about intergenerational communication in businesses.

Sieler discussed the common attributes of each generation – from the Silent Generation that preceded Baby Boomers to the most recent generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z – and how to communicate best with each group.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce members meet monthly for a luncheon and hold other events, including ribbon-cuttings and coffee connections. More information on future events and how to join can be found on the website at maumeechamber.com.

Patrick Gallagher from Dave’s Running presented a check from the Toledo Mini event in June to Kristin Meyer for the Maumee Chamber of Commerce. Meyer said proceeds from the race help support the chamber’s scholarship fund and graduating Maumee seniors.

Share this post:

Share on LinkedInShare on Pinterest

Check Also

AW Bus Drivers’ Main Goal Is To Keep Students Safe

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — National School Bus Safety Week is Monday, October 17 through Friday, …

"Reflecting Life Along The Maumee River Since 1980"
© 2022 Mirror Publishing Co., Inc. | All Rights Reserved. | LG