Maumee Chamber Greets New Members, Announces Fall Events

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Chamber of Commerce held its monthly luncheon on Tuesday, September 13.

Chamber members had the opportunity to meet with new members, hear updates on future events and listen to speaker Jean Sieler of RCO Law.

The chamber welcomed five new members: David and Lindsey Short of Catch-22 Baseball, Edwin Ledgard of Pain Alleviated, Peter Schaal of First Priority DKI, Seth Roberts of Heritage Village of Waterville and Ken Stout of Toledo Home Repairs.

Patrick Gallagher of Dave’s Running Shop also presented the chamber with a check for $4,756 from the Toledo Mini event held in June.

“Proceeds from this race help support the Maumee Chamber Scholarship Fund. Not only does this race provide an opportunity for chamber businesses to get involved with the race community, but it also helps us award scholarships to Maumee High School seniors,” explained chamber executive director Kristin Meyer.

Chamber members can now begin registering for the upcoming Business to Business Expo. The expo will be held at Parkway Place on Tuesday, November 8 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Maumee City Schools interim Superintendent Steve Lee also spoke to the chamber members during the luncheon and introduced himself to the business leaders in the community.

“It’s a new year and we have a renewed focus on our students and their academics and meeting their needs,” Lee said.

In other updates shared with the members, the chamber and Appliance Center will host trunk-or-treat in the Appliance Center parking lot on Illinois Avenue on Thursday, October 27 at 4:00 p.m. There is no registration fee, but chamber members are asked to supply candy.

After updates, chamber members heard from Jean Sieler from RCO Law, who spoke about intergenerational communication in businesses.

Sieler discussed the common attributes of each generation – from the Silent Generation that preceded Baby Boomers to the most recent generation to enter the workforce, Gen Z – and how to communicate best with each group.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce members meet monthly for a luncheon and hold other events, including ribbon-cuttings and coffee connections. More information on future events and how to join can be found on the website at maumeechamber.com.