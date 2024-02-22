Maumee Chamber Announces Hometown Hero Winners

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Every year, the Maumee Hometown Hero Awards recognize people for the selfless acts they commit throughout the community.

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce receives nominations for individuals and businesses across the city that regularly go above and beyond and are worthy of the awards. This year, the committee selected eight winners and one special mention across five categories.

“This is one of those things that really highlights the good in the community,” said chamber executive director Kristin Meyer.

Chance Ruelle was named this year’s Hometown Hero. A senior at Maumee High School, Ruelle is the youngest to receive the award.

Longtime Maumee resident William Buri was named this year’s Outstanding Citizen for his volunteer efforts and contributions to the city.

The River Business Award, which goes to a company or organization that makes a tangible impact on the community, is being presented to Under One Roof Food Pantry.

Coach Donald (Buzz) Rothenbuhler and Dave Urbanski have been named as the Bridge Youth Leadership Award winners. The award is meant to recognize an individual or organization that fosters and develops the community’s youth.

Finally, the Golden Apple Award winners are Carrie Durand, Steven Kiss and Mandie Bentz. The award is presented to teachers, counselors or other youth mentors who go above and beyond for the students in the community.

“This has been going on for 49 years and is just a testament to the Maumee community and how many wonderful people there are here,” Meyer said.

This year’s winners will be recognized at the 49th annual Hometown Hero Awards on Thursday, March 28 at The Pinnacle at 1772 Indian Wood Circle in Maumee.

Tickets to the event are on sale now for $40.00 per person or $350 for a table of 10. Tickets can be purchased at maumeechamber.com.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with dinner and the ceremony beginning at 6:00 p.m.