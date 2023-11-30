Maumee Business Expo Helps Create Connections

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The Maumee Chamber of Commerce held its annual business expo on November 14 with approximately 375 people attending the event.

The 103 vendors included local businesses, nonprofit organizations and individuals connecting with one another and community members.

Held at Parkway Place in Maumee, attendees could meet face to face with vendors and ask questions during the expo.

“This is all about building relationships and trust within the community,” said chamber executive director Kristin Meyer.

Following the expo, nearly 300 guests attended a luncheon with keynote speaker Greg Peters, who presented “The Confetti Connection: Build a Network That Pops.”

He spoke with the crowd about making connections in big and small ways.

“Referrals require almost nothing of us,” Peters explained to the crowd.

A referral can be a small thing, like confetti, that doesn’t seem like much when doing it. Those referrals can make a huge impact, though.

“Every single one of us has confetti in our pockets – small things that cost us nothing, nothing in effort, nothing in time – but in the right moment, make a difference in someone else’s life,” Peters said.

These small things can be advice, helping connect people to jobs, referring a business and more.

“The more we can connect people with the resources they need, each of those is confetti in our pockets,” he said.

Peters encouraged everyone in attendance to engage with the community and create relationships, not just for their own benefit, but to continue building trust.

During the luncheon, he also asked questions, testing the knowledge and connections that had been made throughout the expo to emphasize the importance of connections.

“It is the people that we connect with that make the difference,” Peters said. “The people we have in our lives, our work and our communities that we are connected with that make a difference in our lives.”

The Maumee Chamber of Commerce holds monthly luncheons on the second Tuesday of the month. Information on upcoming events can be found at maumeechamber.com.