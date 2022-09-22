Maumee Boys Soccer Wins Maumee Valley Country Day Fall Tournament

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The Maumee boys soccer team won the Maumee Valley Country Day Fall Tournament last weekend, and if the Panthers have it their way, it won’t be the last tournament title they’ll claim this fall.

Maumee took down Lake Ridge Academy, 6-0, on Friday night before beating host MVCD, 3-0, in the championship match on Saturday.

“It definitely feels like the postseason and beating a ranked team is always great,” said Panthers coach Chad Kain. “We are treating every game from here on out as a championship game. Our goal is to run the table.

“We want a district title this year. The boys are hungry and the MVCD win was huge for us and a great confidence boost.”

In Friday’s win, the Panthers got six goals from six different players – Noah Armstrong, Austin Dwyer, Frankie Folger, Blake Wagener, Tommy Gast and Jack Becker. Dwyer also added an assist.

Maumee outshot Lake Ridge, 34-1.

The win over MVCD was the Panthers’ seventh shutout of the season. Kain said the group of goalkeeper Taylor Lewis and defensemen Becker, Jackson Kain, Caeden Light and Corvion Kelly have been amazing.

“What a group, what a family back there,” Coach Kain said. “They are an amazing group of young men that don’t get nearly the respect they deserve.”

The Panthers began the week with a 6-0 loss to Perrysburg. Maumee has given up 13 goals in 12 games this season.