Maumee Boys Place 2nd, Girls 3rd At Freedom 5K Invitational

Maumee freshman runner Vaughn Gugger finished in seventh place at the Freedom 5K Invitational on September 12. (Right) Maumee freshman runner Skyler Janes registered a solid performance at the Freedom 5K Invitational on September 12. MIRROR PHOTOS BY JODY SMALLEY

KAREN BREBBERMAN | MHS CROSS COUNTRY COACH — The Maumee boys cross country team placed second at the Freedom 5K Invitational on September 12. 

Junior Eric Board was the individual champion, running a personal best time of 16:49. Board bettered 102 other runners in the race.

Three other Panthers placed in the top 10, all receiving medals for their performances. Senior Ethan Chambers placed fourth with a time of 17:26, freshman Vaughn Gugger was seventh with a time of 17:50 and Nick Johnstone earned eighth place with a time of 17:51.

The majority of the Panthers men ran personal best times at the race.

Girls

Junior Sydney King led the Panthers to a third-place finish at the Freedom 5K Invitational. 

King placed 23rd out of 75 runners, finishing the race with a 22:56. 

Sophomore Claire Farthing was second for the team, running a 23:50. Senior Abi Smalley was the third Panther to to cross the finish line with a 23:58. Rounding off the top seven runners were freshmen Emily Swartz, Triniti Stewart and Skyler Janes, and juniors Keragan McConaughey and Camryn O’Shea, who tied with a time of 26:02. 

The Panthers will run at the Dave’s XC Invitational next Saturday.

