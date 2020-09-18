Maumee Boys Place 2nd, Girls 3rd At Freedom 5K Invitational

KAREN BREBBERMAN | MHS CROSS COUNTRY COACH — The Maumee boys cross country team placed second at the Freedom 5K Invitational on September 12.

Junior Eric Board was the individual champion, running a personal best time of 16:49. Board bettered 102 other runners in the race.

Three other Panthers placed in the top 10, all receiving medals for their performances. Senior Ethan Chambers placed fourth with a time of 17:26, freshman Vaughn Gugger was seventh with a time of 17:50 and Nick Johnstone earned eighth place with a time of 17:51.

The majority of the Panthers men ran personal best times at the race.

Girls

Junior Sydney King led the Panthers to a third-place finish at the Freedom 5K Invitational.

King placed 23rd out of 75 runners, finishing the race with a 22:56.

Sophomore Claire Farthing was second for the team, running a 23:50. Senior Abi Smalley was the third Panther to to cross the finish line with a 23:58. Rounding off the top seven runners were freshmen Emily Swartz, Triniti Stewart and Skyler Janes, and juniors Keragan McConaughey and Camryn O’Shea, who tied with a time of 26:02.

The Panthers will run at the Dave’s XC Invitational next Saturday.