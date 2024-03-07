Maumee Boys Falter Late, Fall To Clyde In Sectional Tournament

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Everything was going great for the Maumee boys basketball team in a postseason matchup at Clyde, until it wasn’t.

The Panthers held a lead after three quarters, but a furious Fliers comeback sent Maumee packing with a 66-53 loss in a Division II sectional game last week.

Maumee rallied from a four-point deficit at halftime to take a 40-36 lead after three quarters.

In the final quarter, though, Clyde outscored Maumee 30-13, going 7-of-12 from the field and 14-of-18 from the free-throw line. The Fliers closed the game on a 22-9 run after it was tied at 44-44.

“We played a great basketball game and had a great game plan,” said Panthers coach Ryan Osier. “They made an adjustment to go isolation plays and we did not respond to it. Clyde’s player (Brayden Olson) just picked us apart in that fourth quarter. They were clutch.”

Olson finished the game with 43 points on 12-of-25 shooting, including five 3-pointers, and a 14-of-18 mark at the free-throw line. The junior added nine rebounds.

For the game, Maumee made 4-of-12 free throws, while the Fliers feasted at the line, going 21-of-28.

“This is an area we need to get better at, getting to the free-throw line,” Osier said. “It is a sign of a younger team and learning how to go strong to the rim and attack the rim. Being a more veteran team, they were able to do that.”

Maumee junior Carter Koepfler put up a career-high 22 points, hitting 10-of-14 field goals and 2-of-4 3-pointers. He added five rebounds and three assists.

“They had no answer for Carter,” Osier said. “We noticed mismatches and we went after it. Carter got to the rim and was able to get points.”

Only five players scored for Maumee.

Will Kubicz added 16 points with two 3-pointers, along with five rebounds, three assists and two steals. Ben Kubicz had 10 points, five boards, four assists and two steals, and Eli Dodson added five points.

The Panthers finished the season with a 5-18 record, but on the bright side, the entire roster is due to return next year. That prospect has Osier ready to get back into the gym right away.

“I am so excited for this team for the future,” he said. “Where we started the first day of practice and how much we grew is actually pretty rewarding. This team really learned how to play and compete with some really good teams.

“We’ve got more work to be done, but the future is bright. I actually cannot wait to get right back after it.”