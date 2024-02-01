Maumee Boys End Week With Revenge Win At Rossford

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The first time the Maumee boys basketball team faced Rossford, the Bulldogs freshman duo of John Fox and Parker Theobalds went off and buried the Panthers.

On Friday, it was Maumee’s turn to return the favor.

Four players scored in double figures to lead the Panthers to a 55-51 road win in the Northern Buckeye Conference. Maumee ended the week with a 4-10 record overall and a 2-5 mark in the conference.

“This was a big game for both teams,” said Maumee coach Ryan Osier. “We felt like in the first game, we didn’t adjust as the game went along and our kids hurried shots. This game was all about the team.

“We are getting better each week. We are coming together as a team, all signs of a maturing team that loves to play basketball.”

Maumee got in foul trouble early and Osier had to reach to his bench. He gave credit to junior Parker Richardson and sophomore Abram Sutherland for stepping up and weathering the storm.

“Relying on them helped us get through the second quarter,” Osier said. “This shows our development as a program.”

Carter Koepfler and Ben Kubicz each scored 14 points to pace the Panthers. Koepfler added seven rebounds and four assists, and Kubicz had six boards and four assists.

Max Biernacki had 12 points and four rebounds, while freshman Eli Dodson added 10 points and five assists.

Those four players combined to shoot 20-of-28 from the floor (71 percent).

“Every day, we talk about team and being a well-rounded basketball player,” Osier said. “This is what we are looking for and building for. Growing pains are not easy and we are not there.

“The NBC has really good and balanced teams this year. This is great for us. We are learning those lessons and tonight we came through.”

The Panthers held a 27-20 lead at halftime and a 33-28 advantage after three quarters, but the Bulldogs tried to mount a comeback in the final frame. In the end, Maumee answered everything Rossford threw at it.

“We truly felt we had control of the game, but those freshmen over there at Rossford got going,” Osier said of Fox and Theobalds.

“We made some defensive adjustments throughout the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference. We made some critical switches and did things on their pick and rolls that confused them for a few positions.”

Theobalds and Fox combined to score 33 points, but they struggled to shoot 44 percent from the floor and 1-of-5 from 3-point distance. In the first meeting, they went for 45 points on 56 percent shooting, including 6-of-12 on 3-pointers.

The win at Rossford was a strong ending to the week. Just three nights earlier, Maumee suffered a 75-43 loss to Fostoria, one of the top teams in the NBC.

Will Kubicz had 19 points, four rebounds and two assists, while Ben Kubicz had 11 points, six boards and three assists. The brothers combined to shoot 41 percent from the floor; the rest of the team had 12 points on 24 percent shooting.

“Fostoria is a beast – we knew they would be good,” Osier said. “We didn’t let that game or any game change what we are building.

“We told the kids this is what we can be. We took time in that game and told them to look at what a great team looks like. We learned from it and got better.”