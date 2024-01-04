Maumee Boys Basketball Team Falls To Hot-Shooting Lake

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — With no players back from last year with significant varsity experience, the beginning of this season was bound to be a learning experience for the Maumee boys basketball team – players and coaches alike.

The Panthers struggled with some of that inexperience on the court in a 93-73 loss at Lake in a Northern Buckeye Conference game before Christmas.

“We are still sorting through experiencing varsity-level basketball,” said Maumee coach Ryan Osier. “Our kids and we coaches are learning and growing each game.”

Osier knew coming into the game that the Flyers were an up-tempo, high-scoring team. The Panthers gave up the most points in a game since surrendering 100 to Bowsher in February 2014.

On the flip side, Maumee scored more than 70 points for the second time in three games. The Panthers are averaging 55 points per game this season.

“A part of growing pains is learning these valuable lessons and being able to stay focused on our principles on defense,” Osier said. “However, it was an exciting game. I’m learning as a coach that our team can put some points up ourselves. Our team works hard.”

Offensively, Maumee (1-4) was carried by the duo of twin brothers Ben and Will Kubicz. Will led the team with 27 points, making seven 3-pointers, and Ben added 23 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Their success so far this season – Will is averaging 19 points and two steals, while Ben averages 15 points and seven rebounds – is one thing that hasn’t surprised Osier.

“You could tell last year they were gonna be special,” Osier said. “These two really play well together – a twin thing.

“I expect defenses to adjust on them, which Ben and Will will need to adjust their games as well.”

Freshman Eli Dodson scored six points and had a team-high seven assists.

Junior post Michael Kiss had nine points and 12 rebounds. According to Osier, the 6-foot-7 Kiss is still learning and improving.

“Because he is big and still learning the game, he has to be dominant on other parts of the game, like rebounding, hustling, defending and getting back buckets,” Osier said.