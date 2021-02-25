Maumee Boys Basketball Team Defeats Northwood, 68-37

BY RYAN OSIER | MIRROR SPORTS — Senior Night turned into something special as Maumee defeated North-wood, 68-37, in their final game of the regular season. Maumee had previously held a season record of 0-13.

Student/team manager Mason McMorgan, who has been Maumee’s basketball, football and baseball student manager for three-plus years, dressed, played, and scored the first two points of the night for Maumee.

McMorgan was surprised when, one hour before tip-off, he was presented with a gift: his uniform and warm-up pants.

“He has been part of our team for four years. Well, tonight he was a player,” Maumee coach Ryan Osier said.

During varsity warm-ups, McMorgan still had no idea he was actually going to start and play in the game.

Then, minutes prior to the start of the game, he was told he was starting and scoring the first two points.

His teammates swarmed him; the surprise started to fill the crowd as the introductions were given.

He got the biggest cheers of the night. After making his shot, his teammates celebrated with him, as Northwood team cheered on as well.

He was greeted in the crowd with Cam Coutcher, his football and baseball coach of four years, and Dr. Nick Neiderhouse, his principal in fourth and fifth grade.

Maumee’s three other seniors, Michael Pacer, Reed Geiger and Gavin Bradley also started for Maumee – it truly was a night for the seniors and one to remember. The three seniors combined for 29 points, 18 rebounds, nine assists, six steals and one block shot in a combined 72 minutes of playing time.

“It was great to get a win on Senior Night and our first win of the season. Our kids work hard every night and compete no matter what the score is. Tonight was all about the seniors,” coach Osier said.

“All 12 players played a role in the game tonight. We have some really young talented underclassman as our JV team went 10-2 this season.”

“I want to thank my great coaching staff for their dedication and hard work to Maumee basketball. This year’s team was very young, but had some great senior leadership. Those lessons helped our younger guys know what it means to compete at the highest level of high school sports,” he said.

Maumee’s season stat highlights are as follows:

Scoring: Junior Cole Graetz led the team in scoring with 11.2 points per game, followed by senior Michael Pacer with 9.4, junior R.J. McCoy with 7.3 and sophomore Jaden Walker with 6.9.

Rebounding: Pacer led all rebounding with 6.7 rebounds per game, Walker with 5.0 and Graetz with 3.7 rebounds per game.

Seven sophomores will have earned a varsity letter due to their roles on this team. Coach Osier extends his congratulations to them.