Maumee Boys Basketball Hosting Summer League Games In June

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — T.J. Gillespie has wasted little time getting started since being hired as the Maumee boys basketball coach two months ago.

When extenuating circumstances prevented Bowsher High School from hosting a boys basketball summer league, Gillespie and athletic director Cam Coutcher came together and made plans to host the league.

Starting games last week, the 10-team league has a wide variety of programs from Ohio and Michigan – Springfield, Clay, Rogers, Scott, Bowsher and Waite, as well as Athletes In Action, in Chandler Park, Mich.; and two teams from the host Panthers.

Gillespie said most of the teams currently involved were signed up for the Bowsher league, but he had to find a few others to round out the competition.

“One of my objectives is getting people in the gym, see who we are, see what type of program we’re going to run,” Gillespie said. “We put things together very fast, with some hiccups, but we got it done.”

Games are being played every Wednesday evening at the high school, with contests happening in the main gym and annex gym. The first games tip off at 5:00 p.m., with the fifth and final set of games starting around 8:00 p.m.

Three Ohio leagues are represented in the summer league – Northern Buckeye Conference, Northern Lakes League and the Toledo City League. Add in the AIA and Chandler Park squads, and Gillespie knows there’s a wide variety of looks his team will get this summer.

“One of the things we’re working on is getting tougher, from bottom to top,” Gillespie said. “We have really good teams, and we have some teams that aren’t as good but are really scrappy; that’s the type of team we need to play against to prepare us for the season.

“We have teams from everywhere, a couple different conferences. The team from Michigan came down and gave us some really good looks.

“I’m excited to see how we do the rest of the weeks and how we compete.”

Last week, the Panthers had around 20 players come out for the summer league, including returning varsity players Michael Kiss, Eli Dodson, Lucas Polkinghorn and Parker Richardson.

“That’s the goal, making sure we get as many people as we can, because we’re starting from the ground up,” Gillespie said. “I have a couple different looks, a couple different opportunities for my guys just to play with each other, different lineups.

“It’s exciting to do that and have the participation that we’re looking for from our summer league.”