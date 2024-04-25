Maumee Baseball Upends Undefeated Lake

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — According to Maumee baseball coach Todd Ery, his players looked at last week’s matchup with undefeated and state-ranked Lake as an opportunity to make a statement.

It’s safe to say, the Flyers and everyone else heard the Panthers loud and clear.

Maumee scored in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings, and senior Chase Maulucci pitched a wonderful game in leading the Panthers to a 6-1 win over Lake.

“The team came ready to compete on Friday,” Ery said. “This team isn’t one that gets intimidated, and they’re playing with some confidence right now.”

The Panthers entered the bottom of the fifth inning tied with the Flyers, but three runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth broke the game wide open.

Ben Kubicz led the team with three hits, including a double, and scored twice. Maulucci and Caylob Lepper each had two hits, with Maulucci scoring once and driving in two runs and Lepper driving in one run.

Jack Dauer had two runs and an RBI.

Maulucci went the complete seven innings on the mound, allowing only two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.

Earlier in the week, Maumee run-ruled Fostoria in a 10-0 win in five innings. Kubicz allowed one hit in five innings with no walks and eight strikeouts.

In between those two wins, the Panthers battled Bryan, with the decision coming down to the final at-bat in a 7-6 Maumee win.

With the game tied entering the bottom of the seventh, Carter Koepfler led off and reached base after being hit by a pitch before being bunted to second by Spencer Schwab and going to third on a Kubicz groundout.

Austin Dwyer drew a one-out walk to put runners at the corners, and a Bryan wild pitch sent Koepfler home for the win.

“A couple of things really stand out from the Bryan game,” Ery said. “Having great at-bats with runners in scoring position, especially with two outs, is something we want to do well, and we did on Tuesday. Also, being able to manufacture runs, especially in close ball games, is something we emphasize.

“So to see them execute hit and runs and safety squeezes means they are buying into it.”

Kubicz had three hits and Lepper added two hits, with two RBI, to lead the Panthers offense. Koepfler and Dwyer each scored twice.

Five players pitched for Maumee, with Lane Franklin getting the start. Maulucci picked up the win in getting the final out of the seventh.

After going 3-0 last week, Maumee improved its overall record to 7-4. Since returning from their Myrtle Beach trip, the Panthers are 4-1.

“We just have to stay focused on what is ahead,” Ery said. “The team had a great week last week, but you can’t celebrate that too long. They know that we have to be ready to play fundamentally sound every day, because there are not many easy ones and the next game is always right around the corner.”