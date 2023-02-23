Maumee Band Parent Organization Makes Plans To Host Reverse Raffle, Dinner For Marching Pride

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — After more than 20 years, the Maumee Marching Pride will be getting new uniforms, and the Maumee Band Parent Organization (MBPO) has been working hard to make it happen, along with Maumee City Schools and the Panther Pride Foundation.

“Everything the MBPO does benefits the band,” said MBPO officer Dina Christenson. “It helps pay for pretty much anything the band needs.”

On Saturday, March 4, the MBPO will present the Maumee Marching Pride 2023 Reverse Raffle to help raise more funds for the organization and cover the costs of the band uniforms and other necessities.

The event, which returns for the first time since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will feature a dinner, drinks, a 50/50 raffle and several other games, including the reverse raffle.

“We have two really good baskets that include dinner for two at Rockwell’s, a weekend hotel stay at a local bed-and-breakfast, two bottles of wine and a couple’s basket in the room. There are two of those baskets, plus lots of other great baskets,” Christenson said.

According to band director Eric Boswell, the support of the organization is important to allow the band the opportunity to provide a quality experience for band members.

“Running a band program well takes a great deal of financial support between instruments, music purchases, staffing and uniforms,” Boswell said.

The MBPO’s budget, which traditionally relies on concession sales at Maumee High School athletic events, was negatively impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, Boswell added. The members of the band and the staff are grateful to see MBPO return to concession sales along with the reverse raffle.

“We are truly blessed to have a strong booster organization for the Maumee City Schools band through MBPO,” Boswell said.

According to Boswell, the MBPO has worked diligently over the years to find ways to bring in additional money for the band program and support the students, including involvement in the Lucas County Fair and the Rib Off.

As for Christenson, the extra work the parents take on to support the students’ endeavors are always worth it, she said.

“Music gives a creative outlet for the kids, and I feel like the more kids are involved in extracurriculars, like band and sports, the better,” Christenson said.

To make sure students always have the opportunity to participate in extracurriculars, though, it’s important to support them, Christenson said, and events like the reverse raffle make it even more fun for the parents and community to provide their support.

Tickets for the event are $50.00 per person or $90.00 for a couple and are limited to those 21 and up. To purchase a ticket, those interested can reach out to any MBPO officer or to bandvp@mcspanthers.org.

Doors open at the Monclova Community Center at 8115 Monclova Rd. on Saturday, March 4 at 6:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m. and the raffle and auction at 8:00 p.m.