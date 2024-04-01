Maumee Advances To The Final Four In The Strongest Town Contest

The City of Maumee has made it to the Final Four round in the Strongest Town Contest as part of the Strong Towns initiative.

Maumee is nominated for the title because of the uptown Maumeeredevelopment plan and other capital projects that are structured heavily on the “strong towns” philosophy, a nationwide movement focused on creating sustainable communities that are economically strong, viable, and environmentally conscious.

This nomination shines a national spotlight on the city’s economic development efforts, which benefit all who live and work in and around the city. People from across the nation who follow Strong Towns – developers, architects, planners, and more – see the transformation and investment taking place in Maumee, which will foster a greater interest in this area.

Please help spread the word: The next round of voting runs from Monday, April 1 through Thursday, April 4 at noon.

Cast your vote for Maumee, starting Monday, April 1, at https://strongesttown.com/