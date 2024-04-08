Maumee advances to Championship Round in the “Strongest Town” Contest

MAUMEE, OHIO — The City of Maumee has advanced to the Championship Round in the Strongest Town Contest as part of the Strong Towns initiative.

Maumee is nominated for the title because of the Uptown redevelopment plan and other capital projects that are structured heavily on the “strong towns” philosophy, a nationwide movement focused on creating sustainable communities that are economically strong, viable, and environmentally conscious.

This nomination shines a national spotlight on the city’s economic development efforts, which benefit all who live and work in and around the city. People from across the nation who follow Strong Towns including developers, architects, and planners are seeing the transformation and investment taking place in Maumee, which has helped us move forward in this competition. This national, and even international attention will help to foster a greater interest in our region.

The Final Round of voting runs from Monday, April 8 through Thursday, April 11th at 1 p.m. Cast your vote for Maumee, starting Monday, April 8, at

https://strongesttown.com/

You don’t have to live in Maumee to vote. Anyone from anywhere can vote for Maumee.

WEB BROADCAST:

On Monday, April 8 at 11:30 a.m. Strong Towns will host a live web broadcast featuring Maumee City Administrator Patrick Burtch along with a representative from Norfolk discussing the efforts taking place to make their communities strong. To register for the free broadcast visit: https://strongesttown.com/