Maumee Advances Three Runners To Division II Track Meet

BY J. PATRICK EAKEN | MIRROR SPORTS — At the Division II district track meet in Oak Harbor last weekend, the Maumee boys finished eighth out 11 teams, while the girls were 11th out of 13 teams.

Junior Eric Board qualified to the Division II regional in two events and senior Cornell Lawrence and junior Sydney King moved on in one event each. The top four in each event advanced.

Board finished second in the 1600-meter run, missing first place by less than five seconds. Rossford senior Ethen Neblock crossed the line in 4:29.94 and Board followed in 4:34.74.

Neblock also nipped Board in the 3200, but this time it was much closer – less than one-fifth of a second (10:09.61 to 10:09.78).

Lawrence placed fourth in the 200 dash with a time of 23.32 but just missed out on placing in the long jump.

After placing fourth in the preliminaries with a qualifying jump of 19 feet, 7-1/4 inches, Lawrence was fifth in the finals with the same jump, which earned points but did not qualify him for regionals.

He was behind Sandusky Perkins senior Chris Campbell (22-6), Perkins junior Collin Nemitz (22-1-1/4), Eastwood sophomore Bryce Koprowski-Kistner (19-9-1/2) and Lake junior Kaleb Rucker (19-9-1/4).

“We didn’t have the best jumping day on Thursday and I know he was disappointed,” said Maumee coach Brian Buck, adding that Lawrence fared a little better in the sprint events, qualifying in one of two.

In the 200, Lawrence placed fourth, trailing Rossford senior Jamari Croom (22.64), Perkins junior Collin Kukay (22.94) and Central Catholic sophomore Solomon King (23.3).

“He regained his composure and qualified in the 100 and 200 finals on Saturday,” Buck said. “In the finals for the 100, he was so close to fourth.

“I would have like to see the photo of that finish. The 200, his lean was too quick and he did not qualify. I was so happy when they said he got fourth.”

Buck said Lawrence has had an amazing season and the coach remains hopeful that his sprinter can qualify for state in the 200.

“He has worked hard all year and you just want kids who work that hard and love the sport to keep moving on,” Buck said.

“So next week we will keep seeing faster times and I hope Cornell will have one of those times.”

In the 3200, King finished third in 13:06.4 for the Maumee girls team, trailing Perkins junior Sara Skaff (12:08.42) and Oak Harbor senior Bailey Dusseau (12:59.85).

In the boys standings, Perkins won the championship with 159.5 points, followed by Oak Harbor (70), Rossford (69), Clyde (63.5), Central (62) and Eastwood (60).

Genoa (57) was seventh, followed by Maumee and Elmwood (38 each), Lake (23) and Port Clinton (21).

In the girls standings, OH (154.5) won the championship, followed by Perkins (128), Eastwood (94), Central (96), Clyde (43.5) and Scott (32).

Port Clinton (27) was seventh, followed by Genoa (26), Lake (23), Rossford (18), Maumee (13), Rogers (11) and Fostoria (11).