Maumee 12-U Team Ends Season In State Tournament

The Maumee 12-U baseball team celebrates after winning the Distrct 7 championship on July 9 at Ford Field. MIRROR PHOTO BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — The baseball season has come to an end for three Maumee district teams, but not before one of them made a trip to the state tournament.

The Maumee 12-U team, which won the District 7 championship, lost both games in Englewood last weekend. They lost 12-0 to a team from New Albany and 6-0 in their second game.

According to coach Max Lunsford, the Maumee team had to battle through a three-hour rain delay before its first game and switch fields multiple times. He said while the team didn’t put up any runs, it had solid pitching both days.

Lunsford wanted to thank his assistant coaches for their help – Jim Durliat, Eric Pyle, Conner Durliat, Angelo Shepler and Mike Creps.

The Maumee 10-U and 11-U district teams both went 1-2 in districts, ending their seasons short of a state tournament berth.

