Maulucci’s Huge Week Leads Maumee Baseball To Three Wins

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — There have been plenty of baseball players who have had great games and great weeks for Maumee, but few have had a better one than Chase Maulucci did last week.

At the plate, Maulucci went 10-for-14 with nine runs and 12 RBI, hitting two triples and three home runs. In a 10-5 win over Eastwood, Maulucci went 4-for-4 with three runs and eight RBI, smacking two triples and two homers.

“Chase is in one of those zones right now at the plate,” said Maumee coach Todd Ery. “I imagine if you asked him, he’d tell you the baseball looks the size of a beach ball with the way he’s been swinging the bat as of late.

“His performance at Eastwood was the most impressive one I’ve ever seen from a high school hitter.”

On the mound, Maulucci appeared in three games, throwing four innings of no-hit baseball, giving up two unearned runs and two walks with eight strikeouts.

Maulucci’s performance last week was one of many that helped the Panthers go 3-1, with wins over Eastwood, Fostoria (17-1, six innings) and Genoa (7-1). Maumee gave up a late-inning run in a 4-3 loss to rival Perrysburg as its only blemish on the week.

The Panthers dominated the host Eagles to start the week. In addition to Maulucci’s night, Ben Kubicz went 4-for-5 with three runs and two RBI, and Austin Dwyer went 2-for-5 with four runs and an RBI.

Kubicz picked up the pitching win, allowing one earned run on four hits and three walks in 4-2/3 innings.

“Eastwood was definitely a team our guys wanted to come out and perform against,” Ery said. “This team knows they can compete with just about anyone on any given day, and they’ve shown that by bringing their best against Lake and Eastwood the first time around.

“The win on Monday was a big one because it keeps us in the hunt, but we’ll have to bring our best every day this next week.”

Maumee also pounded Fostoria, collecting 14 hits. Maulucci went 3-for-4 with a homer, scoring four times and knocking in three. Kubicz went 3-for-5 with a triple, two runs and three RBI.

For the week, Kubicz was 9-for-15 with six runs and five RBI.

“I can’t say enough about the contributions Ben has made for us this year,” Ery said. “I knew he was a very gifted athlete, but you never quite know how someone will do against varsity competition until you see them compete.

“He clearly has a talented arm, so his success on the mound wasn’t a shock, but his ability to jump into the lineup and just keep hitting has been impressive and a big part of our team’s success.”

The Panthers were tied with Perrysburg after they posted two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but the Yellow Jackets plated a run in the top of the sixth and held on for the win. While it’s never fun to lose a game – especially to a rival – Ery said there was plenty to take away from that game.

“I told the team how important it was that we continue to play Perrysburg every year in baseball, and that we don’t do it just for the sake of the rivalry,” Ery said. “We’ll play it because it makes our program better, and we believe we can win.

“And I know the younger guys in our program are already looking forward to another shot at them next year.”

On Sunday, the Panthers learned they’ll be the third seed in the upcoming Division II district tournament. Defiance took the top seed and Napoleon is second.

Maumee will open the tournament with a home game on Friday, May 17, against the winner of Wauseon-Rossford.