Matt Szyndler Resigns As Maumee Athletic Director

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — For 14 years, Matt Szyndler worked tirelessly behind the scenes to improve the opportunities, resources and facilities for Maumee High School students as the school’s director of athletics and Activities.

Szyndler’s tenure at Maumee will conclude at the end of this month after he resigned from his position during last week’s school board meeting.

While the move may have been surprising to some, Szyndler said making a change has been on his mind for quite a while.

“It’s something that has been on my heart for a few years,” Szyndler said via email. “I’m very excited to work with students and teachers at the elementary level.”

His next stop will be as an assistant elementary school principal with Fostoria City Schools.

Szyndler, who grew up in east central Ohio, came to Maumee in 2008 after holding athletic director positions at schools in the Cincinnati and Akron areas.

There have been many athletic and extracurricular accomplishments during Szyndler’s tenure. He helped create the Panther Pride Foundation, which spearheaded the renovations at Kazmaier Stadium.

More recently, he also helped pave the way for the Panthers to exit the Northern Lakes League and enter the Northern Buckeye Conference in the 2023-24 school year.

“There are so many things that come to mind that would not have been possible without a supportive community, families, coaches and board of education – that’s probably what I am most proud of, the support,” Szyndler said.

“To be sure, I am proud of the athletes who have always represented Maumee with dignity, class and pride, even in the most difficult of seasons.”

For Maumee principal Matt Dick, Szyndler leaves a void that will be difficult to fill.

“Matt is a hardworking and dedicated administrator who worked behind the scenes to make sure our events ran smoothly,” Dick said. “He opened many new opportunities for student-athletes and student activities during his time at Maumee High School. He will be missed.”

According to Dick, the search for the new director of athletics and activities has already started. Candidates from both inside and outside the district will be considered, and he hopes to find someone “to provide leadership and promote a culture of success through dedication, hard work, teamwork, sportsmanship and collaboration” as soon as possible.

Who the next person to fill the role will be is anyone’s guess. Szyndler understands the role better than anyone and offered his take on what that successful person brings to the table.

“Anyone who chooses to pursue athletic administration as a profession should focus on servant leadership,” he said, “and being a good listener.”