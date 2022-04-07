Masonic Lodge Hosts Pancake Breakfast And Auction On Saturday

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Northern Light Masonic Lodge 40 will host its annual Pancake Breakfast and Silent Auction to raise money for the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio on Saturday, April 9.

The breakfast will take place from 7:00 a.m. to noon at 119 W. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee. This is the 24th year for the event, which raises money for those in Northwest Ohio facing kidney disease and undergoing dialysis.

“This is for Northwest Ohio patients only,” said Doug Towslee, co-chair of the event. “All the money we raise is for local patients only. There are approximately 5,000 patients in this area.”

Towslee started the event in 1999 after he and his family became involved with the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio and Life Connection of Ohio. They realized a need to help support the people of Northwest Ohio who require assistance with several different factors of their lives while undergoing treatment.

“It is used for whatever the patient needs: patient services, medications, transportation to and from dialysis, in a lot of cases food or mortgage payments, cab rides, whatever,” Towslee explained. “This money goes into a separate fund, and whenever the patient needs something, it comes out of this fund.”

The event, which has raised more than $183,000 to date, has been able to keep the cost of breakfast to $5.00 for adults and $3.00 for kids because all products are donated from local restaurants.

Local restaurants including Dino’s, The Seafood Restaurant, Mayberry Diner, Uncle John’s Pancake House, McDonald’s and Bob Evans donate everything from pancake mix to syrup to tableware.

Those who come to the event can also participate in the silent auction.

“We have approximately 100 items on our tables this year,” Towslee said. “Anything from car washes to oil changes to restaurant gift certificates around Northwest Ohio.”

Items have also included refurbished bicycles and many other generous donations from the people of Northwest Ohio.

Towslee said he expects the event to serve 400-500 people this year.

“Lately, because of COVID, everything has been down, but I think this year we will see more,” Towslee said. “Prior to COVID, we had been averaging $10,000 a year. We’re shooting for $10,000 to $12,000 this year.”

To support the mission and the more than 5,000 people living with kidney disease in Northwest Ohio, those interested can stop by the West Wayne Street location on Saturday, April 9, from 7:00 a.m. to noon.