Marlins Go To Extras, Top Cardinals For Major Division Title

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Bennett Puffenberger scored twice and threw five strong innings, helping lead the Marlins to the Major Division championship in last week’s Maumee Little League tournament.

The Marlins went to extra innings to beat the Cardinals, 7-3, in the championship game after beating the Royals, 8-1, in the semifinals.

Puffenberger scored three runs in the two tournament games, while David Hazard went 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI and Tommy Hazard scored three times with two RBI while going 2-for-4.

The Marlins, coached by Dan Hazard, jumped out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning of the semifinal win over the Royals. They added five more runs in the third.

Cameron Zbydnowski had a monster game, going 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs, including a double and a home run. He drove in the game’s first run in the bottom of the first.

Zbydnowski also picked up the pitching win, throwing five innings and allowing one unearned run on two hits and three walks with 12 strikeouts.

Brayden Harris scored the game’s only run for the Royals, coached by Max Lunsford.

Puffenberger started the championship contest against the Cardinals, while David Hazard threw the final two innings.

The Marlins entered the seventh tied at 3-3 with the Cardinals, but Tommy Hazard drove in the winning run in the top of the inning, one of four runs scored.

Archer Jaworski went 2-for-3 for the Cardinals, coached by Aaron Fisher, and Edward Lutz was 1-of-3 with a triple and a run scored.