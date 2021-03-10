Margo Puffenberger Announces Candidacy For Maumee City Council

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee resident Margo Puffenberger has announced her bid for an open seat on Maumee City Council.

Making her official announcement at this week’s Maumee Chamber of Commerce Zoom meeting, Puffenberger said she plans to be an engaged member of city council.

“I am looking forward to an informative and engaged campaign that focuses on the issues we face in the city of Maumee,” she said.

Puffenberger has been actively involved in several city initiatives, including Clear Vision for Maumee or CV4M, a grassroots organization she founded along with Jaimie Deye and Kristine Ludwig. The group has been key in moving a master plan initiative forward.

“Moving forward with a comprehensive plan update is important because I strongly believe that Maumee needs to have a vision, a plan for the future that would better position our community for continued but managed growth and success,” she said. “Maumee needs to focus on creating a community that supports the ability to work, live and play and that places the safety and health of our residents first.”

Puffenberger is focused on several key issues, including the environment, enhancing the small-town business character of the city, creating a clear and consistent brand for Maumee, and providing access to clear and easy-to-understand public information. She will also work to ensure that all opinions can be easily expressed and that transparency exists in all aspects of city government.

“I want to be an agent for creative and intentional change, to bring diversity and equitable representation to city council that actually reflects the demographics and makeup of our community,” she said.

Puffenberger grew up in a small village in rural Ohio. A resident of Maumee since 2015, she and her husband Eric have two children, ages 10 and 8, who both attend Maumee public schools.

Puffenberger is a graduate of Kent State University and is a self-employed graphic designer.

Growing up in the country with a family of gardeners has allowed her to develop a passion for nature and gardening, and a keen awareness of the environment, the food we eat and how it is grown.

“My passion to make a meaningful and effective difference in the lives of my children has led me to become even more involved in my community,” she said.

To learn more about the campaign, volunteering or to join her team, please visit electmargo.org.

•

Four Maumee City Council seats will be on the ballot in the November 2021 election.

Those council members with expiring seats are Brent Buehrer, Tracey Elmore, Tim Pauken and Tom Wagener.

The General Election is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, November 2. However, in accordance with the city charter, if at least nine candidates register to run, a primary election would take place on Tuesday, September 14.