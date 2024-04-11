Main Street Frozen Treats Opens At Fallen Timbers

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Despite the characteristically variable weather, ice cream season has arrived in Northwest Ohio.

Main Street Frozen Treats, located at The Shops at Fallen Timbers, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Maumee Chamber of Commerce on April 3 to celebrate the opening of the business.

A grand opening was also held on April 6, complete with face painting, balloon animals and more for families.

For president Steve Scott and his wife, treasurer Linda Scott, the business is a family affair.

“My oldest son Jason is the vice president and we also have a couple granddaughters who work here, too,” Steve said.

Following retirement, Steve and Linda wanted something else to do with their time, so they looked into the ice cream business.

After looking for the ideal location, the two chose to move into the empty space next to Barnes and Noble, so they could run the business year-round.

“We were going to do the kiosk because that’s where the ice cream store was before, but it was too small, plus we could only be open in the summertime, and we looked across and saw this space was empty, so we called the realtor and looked at it and knew it would be perfect,” Linda said.

After working with the health department and other officials, the family began their renovations.

Relying on Steve’s expertise as a general contractor and the hard work of several people, it took about seven months for the business to open its doors.

“We finally got it done, and I think it turned out pretty nice,” Steve said.

Inside the small ice cream shop, customers can hunker down during cold or rainy weather, extending the ice cream season to year-round.

Customers can order a variety of frozen treats, from hand-dipped ice cream to soft serve in cones or bowls, along with sundaes, flurries, non-dairy treats and slushies.

“Slushies have been really big right now,” Linda said. “We have a fresh lemon-squeezed slush that’s like what you would get at the fair that’s really popular.”

Making sure they have a wide variety for their customers is important to the couple, who wanted to bring more business to the shopping center and help revitalize an area in the town they have long been a part of.

As a longtime Maumee resident, Linda said she cares a lot about the area and wants to see the shops full of customers this year.

Maumee city councilman Philip Leinbach thanked the family for their dedication to the city during the ribbon-cutting.

“I’m always impressed by people who have that entrepreneurial spirit, especially in your case, after having worked an entire career and saying, ‘Gosh! I have more to do!’ and coming here to start a business,” Leinbach told the Scott family. “We’re so glad you did it here in Maumee and we wish you the greatest success.”

Linda said the shop’s employees will make it possible for the local business to be successful.

“We have an excellent staff. We’ve had so many good people here who have applied and we’ve hired,” she said. “They’re all great with good personalities and want to do a great job.”

Steve also thanked Independent Dairy in Monroe and the Tiffin Paper Company for working with the business to supply high-quality products.

To taste the variety of products, customers can visit Main Street Frozen Treats at 3100 Main St., Ste. 1380, in Maumee at The Shops at Fallen Timbers. The shop is open from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 1:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.