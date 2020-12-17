“Magic Carpet” Debuts As AW Auto Spa Opens For Busisness

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — AW Auto Spa has rolled out the magic carpet just in time for the holidays.

The $3 million, high-tech auto spa is now open for business at 1060 Pray Blvd. in Waterville.

In a process that is smoother, quieter and more flexible, customers drive onto a flat conveyor belt that’s wide enough to hold dually trucks, said Mike Wilson, who co-owns the AW Auto Spa with brother Brad Wilson and Nate Christian.

“It’s like a magic carpet. Because there are no rails, low-profile cars – even an inch off the ground – can get an awesome wash, and rims aren’t damaged,” Mike explained. “This guides you through a smooth ride. No car wash around here has this.”

Videos posted at awautospa.com show the conveyor belt in action. Customers simply drive onto the carpet, put it in neutral and the AW Auto Spa does the rest during the 1-minute process.

“There’s even a heated blow dryer and finishing module that applies tire dressing for a perfect finish. Kids might want to come along just for the amazing light show,” Brad added.

In addition to the 100-foot-long car wash tunnel, AW Auto Spa has a full-service detail shop and free vacuums for customers.

Until Christmas, employees will be posted in a tent at the entrance in order to sell gift cards, memberships and detail shop packages. All packages can be purchased and downloaded through an app and shared with family and friends via text messaging. Members receive special access via a license plate reader and a speed pass-style dedicated lane, with monthly unlimited washes. Those who don’t want to use the app or buy a membership can use cash or credit cards for one of the four offered wash packages.

The building itself has two 30-foot towers featuring a brick and stone exterior, and a standing seam roof with the Anthony Wayne Generals royal blue trim colors.

“We want it to look beautiful and hope that the growing AW community really embraces this long-needed facility,” Christian said.

The AW Auto Spa owners also plan to support the community, sharing 50 percent of sales during special fundraisers for local nonprofits, including Anthony Wayne sports teams and churches, Brad said. For the high school students who are among its nine employees, AW Auto Spa is matching every dollar that is set aside for college funds.

As the founders of National Payment Corporation, an international credit card processing company, the partners first began looking at land they own next to NPC’s current home on Dutch Road. As they saw the car counts at Waterville Landing, however, they decided that it made sense to make the investment into a site that would provide the most convenience for customers.

Also, due to NPC’s tremendous growth year over year and the need to add more employees, work has also begun on NPC’s new 6,000-square-foot headquarters behind the AW Auto Spa. Once the new office is finished in early March, the Dutch Road property, formerly Zinful Restaurant, will be sold, hopefully to a new family-style restaurant, added Brad.