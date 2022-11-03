Lucas County November Ballot Is Heavy With Anthony Wayne Area Issues

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Anthony Wayne-area voters will be weighing in on several candidates and issues between now and Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 8.

Early voting is underway at the new Lucas County Board of Elections at 3737 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo. For information on hours or what to expect on your ballot, visit www.lucascountyohiovotes.gov.

•

THE ISSUES

Issue 1

The Ohio General Assembly is proposing an amendment that would require all Ohio courts, when setting bail amounts, to consider public safety, including the seriousness of the offense, a person’s criminal record and the likelihood that a person would return to court, as well as other factors determined by the Ohio General Assembly. It would also remove a requirement that the procedures for establishing the amount and conditions of bail be determined by the Supreme Court of Ohio.

Issue 2

If passed, the proposed amendment would require that only citizens of the United States, those who are 18 and a legal resident and registered to vote for at least 30 days be able to vote in any state or local election. It would also prohibit local governments from allowing a person to vote in local elections if not legally qualified to vote in state elections.

Issue 3

Anthony Wayne Local Schools is asking for the renewal of an operations levy that was first passed in 2003 and renewed again in 2009 and 2012. The 2.28-mill levy is set to raise $3 million for daily operations including student learning, classroom materials, transportation, utilities, maintenance and staff salaries. The levy is expected to cost a property owner $5.82 per month for every $100,000 in value. More information is available on the district website at www.AnthonyWayne Schools.org/LevyRenewal.

Issue 7

Metroparks Toledo is asking for a renewal of a .9-mill levy that will cost property owners $2.08 per month per $100,000 in home value. The 19 area Metroparks receive about 7 million visits a year and were named the No. 1 large system in America in 2020.

Issue 8

Urban Pine Winery, 3415 Briarfield Blvd., is asking for Sunday liquor sales. Only voters in Monclova Township 6 will vote on this issue.

Issue 10

Imagination Station is seeking the renewal of a .17-mill levy to support education in science, technology, engineering and match for youth at the facility and in the community. It will cost 43 cents per month for every $100,000 in home value.

Issue 11

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is seeking the renewal of a 3.7-mill levy to cover 55 percent of its $46 million operating budget. It will cost $7.71 a month per $100,000 in home value. The library has 20 locations and mobile services for an average of 3 million visitors per year.

Issue 12

A group of Whitehouse citizens have placed a referendum on the ballot to overturn Whitehouse Village Council’s May 3 ordinance that would eliminate a .75-percent income tax credit given to residents who work outside the village and pay taxes elsewhere. A yes vote would mean the tax credit would remain; a no vote would mean that the council decision to remove the tax credit would stand.

Issue 23

With plans to hire more full-time firefighters to eliminate gaps in service, Monclova Township is proposing a renewal of its 2.3-mill levy with a 1.47-mill increase to raise $2,055,315. With the new levy, the cost will be about $12.83 a month per $100,000 in home value.

Issue 24

A new five-year contract for policing services with the Lucas County Sheriff’s Office will cost Monclova Township $846,000 a year. To cover that cost, voters are asked to approve the renewal of a 1.5-mill police levy with a .2-mill increase to generate $846,000 a year. It will cost about $3.52 per $100,000 in home value per month.

Issue 25

Providence Township is asking for the renewal of a five-year, 2.5-mill levy to fund operations of the fire department.

•

THE CANDIDATES

Voters will also have their say on a slate of county, court and state candidates.

At the county level, Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) and John Jennewine (R-Toledo) are facing off for an open seat on the Board of the Lucas County Commis-sioners. Auditor Anita Lopez is running unopposed, but current county recorder Michael Ashford (D-Toledo) is being challenged by John Rozic (R-Waterville).

State Sen. Teresa Fedor (D-Toledo) is facing Sarah McGervey (R-Avon Lake) for a position on the State Board of Education for District 2. The board oversees the Ohio Department of Education and consists of 19 members. Fedor spent 20 years in the statehouse after 20 years as a public school educator. McGervey is a middle school teacher at a Catholic school in Cleveland.

When voting for the state and federal Senate and House races, Ohioans will be voting based on maps that were declared unconstitutional by the Ohio Supreme Court. Some voting districts have changed. Visit the Ohio Secretary of State’s website to determine if your district has changed: https://www.ohiosos.gov/elections/ohio-candidates/district-maps/.

Ohio House District 42 includes most of the Anthony Wayne and Maumee areas. Derek Merrin (R-Maumee) and Erika White (D-Toledo) are the candidates.

On the federal level, U.S. Senate candidates Tim Ryan (D-Warren) and J.D. Vance (R-Cincinnati) are running for a seat to represent Ohio.

United States House of Representatives incumbent Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo) is being challenged by J.R. Majewski (R-Port Clinton) to represent District 9, which includes Maumee and Toledo.

On the state level, incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Cedarville) is being challenged by Nan Whaley (D-Dayton) for the seat of governor. Incumbent Attorney General Dave Yost is being challenged by Democrat Jeffrey Crossman of Parma, while auditor Keith Faber is facing Taylor Sappington, a Democrat from Nelsonville.

Three names are on the ballot for secretary of state: Chelsea Clark (D-Forest Park), Frank LaRose (R-Columbus) and Terpsehore “Tore” Maras, (I-Cleveland). Treasurer of State Robert Sprague (R-Findlay) is facing Scott Schertzer (D-Marion).

•

THE JUDGES

Several positions in the local and state courts are open.

The Lucas County Court of Common Pleas General Division has five openings. Michael Goulding, Dean Mandros, Lindsay Navarre and Eric Marks are each running unopposed for four spots while Meira Zucker and Lori Olender are facing off for a term beginning on January 4. In addition, one position in the Juvenile Division is open. Candidates include Linda Knepp and Vallie Bowman-English.

The Sixth District Court of Appeals is comprised of Erie, Fulton, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Sandusky, Williams and Wood counties. Christine Mayle (R-Perrysburg) is running unopposed for a term as judge beginning on February 9, 2023. Charles Sulek (R-Toledo) and Tom Puffenberger (D-Toledo) are running for a term that begins on February 10.

Facing off for the spot of chief justice of the Supreme Court of Ohio with a term beginning on January 1 are Sharon Kennedy (R-Hamilton) and Jennifer Bruner (D-Columbus). Two other openings for Supreme Court of Ohio justices will see Patrick Fischer (R-Cincin-nati) and Terri Jamison (D-Blacklick) facing off while Pat DeWine (R-Columbus) and Marilyn Zayas (D-Cincinnati) vie for another spot.