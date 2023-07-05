Lucas County Fair To Offer Family Fun From July 10-16

BY KRISTI FISH MIRROR REPORTER — The Lucas County Fairgrounds in Maumee will soon be full of agricultural enthusiasts, foodies and more on Monday to Sunday, July 10-16.

Admission to the Lucas County Fair will be $7.00 for those over the age of 9. A weekly fair pass, with seven scans, can also be purchased for $28.00. A daily wristband for the rides, inflatables and laser tag is $15.00.

According to Lucas County Fair office manager Erin Nietz, a parade and opening ceremony will kick-off the events on Monday, July 10.

“The opening starts at 3:00 p.m. It’s a soft opening, so the rides will open later in the afternoon, too,” Nietz said. “The parade will be just around the fairgrounds, and we’ll announce the king and queen.”

Also on Monday will be a Taco Throwdown from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with awards presented to vendors for best in event and people’s choice.

The poultry show will also be held on Monday.

Beginning on Monday and featured throughout the week will be rides, inflatables, laser tag, magic shows, a Wheels of Ag Game, a Dinosaur Stroll and a variety of food vendors.

A STEM Pavilion Exhibitor is new this year and will bring in a different focus to appeal to even more fairgoers.

“We’re going to have the different universities and businesses that do different STEM stuff, like robotics and mechanical things,” Nietz explained.

Tuesday, July 11 will feature Battle of the Burgers from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and the goat and sheep show.

Wednesday is Senior and Veterans Day. A $1.00 lunch will be provided for seniors and veterans who provide proof of age or a military card.

Livestock shows for rabbits and cattle will also be held on Wednesday.

Kids’ Day will take place on Thursday, July 13 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. with free activities for kids of all ages. A free bike raffle, sponsored by Spoke Life Cycles will be held, too.

The Lawn Mower Demolition Derby begins at 7:30 p.m. Registration begins at 4:30 p.m. and the entry fee is $25.00.

A $500 prize will be awarded to first place, $300 to second place and $100 to third place.

Thursday, July 13 will feature the swine shows. That evening, wine enthusiasts can attend a free hands-on wine-making program, starting at 6:00 p.m. Attendees are asked to bring an empty wine bottle to the event in the arts and crafts building. Partic-ipants must be 21 years and older.

Parallel Universe will also perform in the evening.

“Thursday, we also have craft beer coming in the evening, provided by Great Lakes Brewery,” Nietz said.

Tyler Farr will perform at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, July 14. Reserved area tickets can be purchased on the website lucascountyfair .com for $20.00.

“On Friday, we have our sweepstakes, which are the champions that show the different species. Then, we have an open swine show in the evening,” Nietz added.

Northwest Ohio Corn-hole will host a Cornhole Tournament on Saturday, July 15, with registration beginning at noon. The fee is $50.00 per team and does not include entry to the fair.

The tournament will begin at 1:00 p.m. and teams must bring their own bags. The event will take place rain or shine.

The open sheep show will take place on Saturday as well.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m., Fire Lake will pay tribute to Bob Seger. The concert will be free with admission to the fair.

Beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 16, car fanatics are welcome to visit the car show.

For participants, registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the driver and passenger will receive free entry to the fair.

KOI Drag Racing will occur in the afternoon on July 16.

Registration begins at 2:00 p.m. and is $20.00 for diesel and $10.00 for all other classes.

The Lucas County fairgrounds are located at 1406 Key St. in Maumee. The midway will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday and from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. on Friday through Sunday.

For more information on registration, upcoming events and more, those interested can visit lucascountyfair.com or the Lucas County Fairgrounds Face-book page or call the fair office at (419) 893-2127.