Lucas County Fair Returns To Maumee On July 8

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The 2024 Lucas County Fair returns on Monday, July 8 through Sunday, July 14 with exhibits, vendors, food trucks and more.

Mechanical rides, a woodcarver and a strolling dinosaur act will draw the attention of attendees of all ages.

The weeklong event kicks off with a parade around the fairgrounds at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 8.

This year’s grand marshal is Carla Stiles, who previously served as The Ohio State University extension agent for Lucas County, and she will lead the festivities.

The opening ceremony begins on Monday at 4:00 p.m., following the parade. The king and queen will be announced at the ceremony.

Admission will be free until 4:30 p.m. Vendors and rides will open by 5:30 p.m., following the opening ceremony.

Also on Monday is the Battle of the Burgers from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m., which brings in a variety of burger-themed food trucks for visitors to sample.

The Taco Throwdown is scheduled for Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. with fairgoers getting a taste of local food trucks.

A goat show is scheduled for 3:00 p.m., followed by a sheep show at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, July 10, it’s Senior and Veterans Day, with $1.00 admission for those who present their IDs from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Also on Wednesday is a BMX show at 7:00 p.m., a rabbit show at 10:00 a.m. and the cattle show at 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, July 11, is Kids Day, with several free activities planned for children of all ages.

“We’ll have a lot of stuff geared toward kids,” said Lucas County Fair office manager Erin Nietz. “We have Imagination Station coming in and lots of organizations with kids’ stuff.”

The swine show is also scheduled for 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. An open swine show is scheduled at 5:30 p.m.

A hands-on winemaking class is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the arts and crafts building on Thursday. Attendees are asked to bring their own empty bottle to the event. Participants must be 21 or older.

On Sunday, July 14, the car show returns from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with free registration from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Each participating driver and one passenger will receive free entry into the fair.

The 50/50 raffle at the event will benefit Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

“Sunday is a motorhead day,” Nietz said. “We have the car show, demo derby and KOI is hosting a drag race, which is open to the public.”

Musical entertainment will be provided by several different groups throughout the week.

A variety of horse shows will take pace Tuesday through Friday at the fairgrounds, too.

Beginning on Tuesday, July 9, Shannon Atkins will take the stage at 2:00 p.m., followed by Staind Glass City at 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 9, Joey & Ella will take to the stage from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., followed by Genevieve Rose from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. and Bobby May & Friends from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Daisy Chain and Leadfoot Granny perform on Thursday, July 11 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and The Metros play from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Stealin’ Copper will entertain the crowd from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Friday, July 12 before the Friday night concert begins at 7:00 p.m., featuring More Than a Feeling and American Foreigner.

Jaded Soul performs from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13.

Those performances will be included with the cost of fair admission.

Chayce Beckham will entertain the crowd on Saturday, July 13 at 7:00 p.m.

Free seats are included with general admission to the fair, but reserved seating is $20.00 a person, plus the cost of general admission to the fair.

Tables can also be purchased for the event for $500 for up to eight people. The cost of the table includes dinner.

Tickets can be purchased on the website at lucascountyfair.com/chayce-beckham-tickets/.

General admission tickets for the Lucas County Fair can also be purchased ahead of time at lucascountyfair.com/fair-tickets/. Admission is $7.00 per person, per day and free for children 9 and under.

A weeklong digital pass can also be purchased for $28.00 and allows for seven entries to the fair.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone. We hope you’ll come out, have some fair food and hang out with friends and family,” Nietz said.

The Lucas County Fair-grounds are located at 1406 Key St. in Maumee. Parking is free.