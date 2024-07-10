Lucas County Fair Opens With Parade, Royalty Crownings

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — High temperatures didn’t keep Lucas County residents away from the opening of the 2024 Lucas County Fair on July 8.

Grand marshal Carla Stiles lead the parade prior to the opening ceremony. Stiles was the OSU 4-H extension agent from 1974 to 2006.

Stiles was introduced by Diana King, a member of the Lucas County Agricultural Society Board of Directors, who said Stiles was an integral part in growing the 4-H program, helping increase the number of 4-H members to a peak of approximately 6,000 members and approximately 50 members in the Junior Fair Board.

“It was not me. It was the 4-H club advisors, it was the parents, the 4-H club members, the sponsors, the benefactors, the board, who worked so hard,” Stiles told the crowd. “They helped take this from a 2,000-person membership to over 6,000. We worked well together.”

When serving as the extension agent, Stiles said she was honored by the recognition, but it was the people she worked with and the young members that made her experience worth it.

“I have received a lot of awards and recognition. That’s not what it’s all about for me, though,” Stiles said. “I had great people around me, and I’ll never forget them.”

Stiles said she hoped anyone who wanted to would have the opportunity to be a part of 4-H. That will require continued support and attention to the program, which can be helped by members of the community using their voices to draw attention.

She encouraged fair attendees, 4-H members and all those involved to do what they can to grow the memberships.

Also during the ceremony, Noah James was named the 2024 Lucas County Junior Fair King and Hannah Schultz the 2024 Lucas County Junior Fair Queen.

Schultz is part of the Broncos 4-H, the Junior Fair Board and is also involved in livestock, equine and non-livestock projects. James is vice president of Broncos 4-H and shows poultry and non-livestock projects.

Queen first runner-up was Hannah Miller, and second runner-up was Bryanna Geoffrion.

The king and queen, with assistance from the runners-up, will spend the week educating the public at the fair, presenting awards and more. Over the next year, they will travel to other local fairs to represent Lucas County.

During the ceremony, Lucas County Commissioners Anita Lopez and Pete Gerken thanked the fair board for its dedication to the fair and the community and congratulated the exhibitors on their hard work.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said he was proud of the young exhibitors.

“As I walked around the fairgrounds today and as I look at the young people I see and the projects they’ve worked on so hard, I think America’s youth is doing just fine,” Yost said.

Several other state and local officials, including Maumee Mayor Jim MacDonald and Waterville Mayor Tim Pedro, were in attendance at the ceremony, thanking the community for their support of local events and wishing everyone a good time.

Following the ceremony, attendees were then able to visit the vendors and food trucks and begin viewing some of the projects on display.

The Lucas County Fair continues through Sunday, July 14 with music, mechanical rides, vendors, food and shows for all attendees.

Tickets are $7.00 per person and free for children 9 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online at lucascountyfair.com. The Lucas County Fairgrounds are located at 1406 Key St. in Maumee. Parking for the fair is free.