Longtime Food Service And Transportation Director Mary Bottoni Announces Retirement

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — After 21 years at Maumee City Schools, Mary Bottoni is retiring as supervisor of Food Service and Transportation.

The Maumee Board of Education approved her July 31 retirement during its November 22 meeting and also extended an offer for the position to Joel Hefner, who has served as principal of Fort Miami Elementary for seven years. He will be paid $98,055 a year in his new role.

Bottoni’s career in food service began in 1980 in a hospital setting. After joining Maumee City Schools, she took on a dual role of supervising food service and transportation. The pandemic’s impact on finding substitutes and dealing with public health protocols has required extra work but didn’t impact her decision to retire.

“It’s time,” Bottoni said, noting that her husband has been retired for a few years.

“She’s done a great job on building relationships in the departments and done a great job in handling two departments at once,” said Superintendent Dr. Todd Cramer.

Hefner, a Maumee native, joined the district 26 years ago. More information on how to fill the position of Fort Miami principal will be discussed at a future board meeting, Cramer said.

During the meeting, the board also:

• Listened to parent Angie Demitry question the November 11 donation of books by Helena Boyer in conjunction with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library and The Ability Center. Demitry described two books, Bodies Are Cool and I Am Not a Label as “unacceptable for a school library” and asked that the board rescind its acceptance of the books. She also questioned the curriculum for social-emotional Learning, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department’s reporting of flu data and the quality of the school lunches.

• Heard Stephen Werner ask whether the COVID-19 vaccine will be given to schoolchildren without parental consent. Cramer said the administration has no plans to vaccinate children and the local health department is holding its own clinics.

• Listened to Kate Lankey say that she appreciates the board’s decision to enact a mask mandate in August because it enabled her to meet other like-minded parents who are now looking more in depth into what is being taught in schools.

• Heard Cramer say that COVID-19 positive cases were up on November 15 to 13 cases but down to five on November 22. “One week is not a trend. I hope we’re not forced to make a decision to change our current course,” he said.

• Learned that 96 percent of all taxes levied in the district were collected – the lowest in a decade. Revenues are down by $310,679 and spending on food is $161,072 over budget.

• Set the target for raises at 2.5 percent for noncertified, nonunion staff members and administrators for the 2021-22 school year. Since raises are based on performance, these employees are eligible to receive 2.5 percent.

• Approved complimentary passes for athletic and performing and visual arts events for employees, Golden Panther Card holders and public safety officials.

• Approved the graduation requirements for the Class of 2022, which has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Held a second reading and adoption of 23 policy changes to reflect updates in laws. The policies range from student records, safety and intervention to teacher training, administration evaluations and public participation at board meetings.

• Accepted the donation of $7,697.05 from the Spieker Company to cover the overage of expenses on the pole barn and ticket booth at Kazmaier Stadium; $2,000 from the Maumee Uptown Business Association to support visual arts at the high school; and $570 from the families of Chris Noward, Ryan Noward and Deb Bartz to help families in need of funds to attend fifth-grade camp.

• Accepted the resignation of Peggy Ander-son, head cashier at Wayne Trail Elementary, effective December 21. She has accepted a contract as a MaKERS bus driver. Also nominated for positions are classroom assistants Angela Bosworth, Amanda Bur-zine and Jessica Weidel and kitchen helper Natalie Garcia. District substitutes and student teachers were also approved.