Long-Awaited Fire Truck Arrives In Monclova Township

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — With its shiny red and black exterior and new tire smell, the new aerial truck stands out from the other vehicles in the Monclova Township Fire & Rescue bay, but the benefits of the $1.2 million custom-designed truck extend far beyond its looks.

“This is designed to live out its lifetime here,” said Fire Prevention Bureau Capt. Scott Bockelman, explaining the features that will allow the truck to meet the needs of a growing community.

The aerial truck will have multiple roles. The heavy-duty Pierce tandem axel has a 2,000-gallons-per-minute fire pump. It holds 750 gallons of water, 50 gallons of F500 encapsulating agent and storage for equipment and ground landers.

The 107-foot aerial ladder is a crucial component in a township that has multiple subdivisions with homes that can be set back 75 feet or further from the street, said Chief Matt Homik. Driveways and lawns can’t support the weight of the fire truck, so crews must be able to fight the fire from the roadway.

“Our old truck was only a 75-foot aerial ladder which meant that from the street we would only be able to get to the edge of the roof, not the peak, which is typically where our ventilation efforts are directed,” Homik said. “The new truck with the 107-foot aerial ladder will allow our crews to reach the peak of the structure and beyond from the street.”

The other advantage of the 107-foot aerial is the reach. With larger “big box” buildings, even those that are just two stories tall, it’s important that the ladder can reach out over the building and cover more area to allow access for fire suppression and rescue efforts, Homik said, referring to Dana, Service Spring and Rolled Alloys.

The aerial reach will also benefit the department when calls come in to respond to incidents at Johns Manville and in grain elevators, Bockelman added.

The 107-foot ladder also allows operation from a 75-degree high angle to a 10-degree low angle.

Homik and Bockelman worked with a Pierce design engineer to come up with components that would meet the staff’s needs.

The truck includes a HAAS Alert Safety Cloud service for collision prevention. Working with manufacturer navigation systems including Jeep, Dodge, Chrysler, Ram and Alpha Romeo, and with separate navigation programs like Waze and Apple Maps, the system is enabled when the emergency lights are activated on the apparatus. Approaching drivers are alerted to slow down and move over to prevent costly collisions and help protect responding crews.

The truck also includes more storage space and organization to place tools in places where it makes sense for the first responders. Some of the new tools will include specialized battery-operated tools that will enable crews to dismantle large commercial machines if someone is entrapped. Paid for with a $2,500 Norfolk Southern grant, the tools include impact wrenches, Sawzalls and cutting wheels. That will come in handy in industrial situations such as the soon-to-open Rolled Alloys.

The truck was first ordered in 2018 but the township experienced delays due to the pandemic.

Pierce Manufacturing will lead a three-day training on July 30 through August 1 to train staff to operate the truck, which will be in use by early August.

“One of the traditions in the fire service when getting a new apparatus is to have a wet-down ceremony, which is similar to the christening of a ship, where the firefighters dedicate the new apparatus for its role in protecting the community or a push-in ceremony, where the firefighters push the apparatus into the station,” Homik said.

He plans to invite community members to the event so the department can show appreciation for their support. It will be held in conjunction with a pinning ceremony for Assistant Chief Tom Yunker and new hires.

The truck will be on display during the Saturday, October 5 Monclova Township open house.