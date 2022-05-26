Local Memorial Day Services, Parades Planned

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Like so many wars, the August 20, 1794 Battle of Fallen Timbers claimed the lives of many who will forever remain unknown.

“There are a number of unidentified soldiers who died at the Battle of Fallen Timbers – from the Kentucky militia and Canadian/British militia, the Native Americans and the American forces,” said Fallen Timbers Battlefield Preservation Commission president Julia Wiley. “Unfortunately, their names have been lost to history. We can’t even put a total number on the monuments, but we believe it is very important to honor them for their service nonetheless.”

With the November 2021 100-year anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, projects are underway to encourage Americans to honor and remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, Wiley said. The Society of the Honor Guard for the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier – those who stand watch over the Tomb at Arlington National Cemetery – launched the Never Forget Garden project.

“It’s somebody dedicating space in their home or yard. It can be as simple as a flower on a shelf to a large installation that educates youth about the history and sacrifices made by veterans and veteran families,” said Terry Langenderfer, president of Carruth Studio in Waterville. The studio designed the Never Forget Garden marker for the Society of the Honor Guard to sell online to supporters. It is also available in the store at 1178 Farnsworth Rd. Several gardens are located in Northwest Ohio, including one in Wiley’s yard.

On Sunday, May 29 at 1:30 p.m., the Memorial at the Monument ceremony will honor those lost in battle with music and the laying of a wreath. Guests will include U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, State Rep. Michael Sheehy, State Sen. Theresa Gavarone, Maumee Mayor Rich Carr and representatives of the 180th Fighter Wing, American Legion, Buffalo Soldiers, Canadian military and Daughters of the American Revolution. The monument is located at 5601 Anthony Wayne Trail.

Northwest Ohioans have plenty of opportunities to remember and honor the fallen on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30.

• The Maumee Memorial Day parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., and makes its way to Union Elementary School for closing ceremonies.

• The Whitehouse American Legion is hosting two identical programs in Waterville and Whitehouse, featuring the Anthony Wayne High School Marching Generals, guest speaker Kit Heintschel and American Legion members laying a wreath. The first program begins at 10:00 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Whitehouse, 6710 Providence St. The next program begins at 11:00 a.m. at Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville, 621 Farnsworth Rd.

• The Perrysburg Memorial Day parade and services begin at 10:00 a.m. starting at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Fifth Street and progressing north to Hood Park for the laying of a wreath at the monument. The parade then extends to Fort Meigs Cemetery for a memorial service hosted by the Perrysburg American Legion. The weekend will also provide an opportunity for visitors to see the newly dedicated Gold Star Families Memorial Monument in Riverside Park.