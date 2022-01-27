Local Florists Provide Bouquets To Teachers

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Maumee and Sylvania residents can thank their local teachers with help from two area florists.

In Bloom Flowers & Gifts in Maumee and Beautiful Blooms by Jen in Sylvania have paired up to make the donations possible.

“Jen Lineham from Beautiful Blooms by Jen contacted me,” said Kendra Bills, owner of In Bloom. “She said, ‘I have an idea. I would love to do something for the community.’”

The two owners chose to coordinate bouquet sales to honor area teachers, thanking them for their efforts at both online and in-person learning over the past two years.

Bloomin’ Love bouquets can be purchased on the shops’ websites or over the phone for just $10.00 and they will be donated to one of the 900 teachers and support staff in the two districts. Orders must be placed by Friday, January 28.

When purchasing bouquets, individuals or businesses are encouraged to select as many bouquets as they would like to provide, knowing that the shops will ensure even distribution of the bouquets. There is no need to mention a specific teacher to receive one.

“Right now, we would really like to just cover all teachers in the Maumee and Sylvania school systems, so we don’t want one teacher to get 10 and another to get none,” Bills said.

Bills hopes the community will donate bouquets without knowing teachers as a way to provide a boost of positivity for the community, especially before Valentine’s Day. The orders will be delivered between Tuesday, February 1 and Friday, February 4, and the shop owners will cover the cost of delivery, as long as purchasers select local pickup while ordering.

“We feel we could do that. This is not a moneymaker for us,” Bills said. “This is about spreading love in our community.”

The two shops plan to continue with events like this in the future, as long as this one is successful.

“We can choose another group of people to honor,” Bills said. “We want to honor everybody that’s been out there and continued to serve their communities during this crazy time.”

In Bloom Flowers & Gifts is located at 126 W. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee. Orders can be taken by phone at (419) 794-3000.