Local Boy Scout Rises To Rank Of Eagle Scout

Blake Reynolds of Maumee has earned the rank of Eagle Scout, which is the highest honor awarded in Boy Scouts of America.

For 11 years, Blake was a member of Pack and Troop 103 of Maumee St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Throughout Scouting he has taken part in many activities, earning 32 merit badges. He has also served in a variety of leadership roles with the troop including patrol leader, senior patrol leader and junior assistant scoutmaster. He has also graduated from the Boy Scouts of America Leadership Training Program, which is designed to enhance leadership skills.

For his Eagle Scout project, Blake designed and constructed a utility ramp for the Harborview Historical Society. It took approximately one year to complete the project, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused several challenges in getting the job completed.

“I had to rethink the entire project because of COVID,” he said.

For Blake, Scouting has provided unique challenges that has led to substantial personal growth.

“Being outside in a place I am unfamiliar with, in an environment with new obstacles, that really helps develop leaders who are problem solvers,” he said. “Diligence and people skills – you learn all of that in Scouting.”

Blake fondly recalls spending time with his fellow Scouts on camping trips as some of the best experiences he had as a Boy Scout.

“I like the days when I am able to go out and hang out with the kids from my troop, when I get to be away from normal life and be a Scout,” he said.

The 18-year-old just started his senior year at Toledo Christian, where he takes part in cross country and marching band. He is also one of four students chosen to be a schoolhouse captain.

He has aged out of Boy Scouts now but continues to be involved as an assistant scoutmaster with troop 103.

“The cool thing about what you learn in Boy Scouts is that it doesn’t just stay in Boy Scouts – it transfers into stuff like school and work,” he said.

Blake is the son of Brad and Julie Reynolds. He also has two siblings involved in Scouting, his brother Seth and his sister Maegan.