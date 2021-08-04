Local Author Publishes Husband’s Memoir About Survival, Hope And Childhood

Former Maumee resident Cynthia Olsen has written her husband Rob’s memoir of growing up in an orphanage in the 1960s.

She will have a book signing on Wednesday, August 11 from noon to 3:00 p.m., at Hip to the Groove Boutique, 5665 Main St., Sylvania.

Abandoned on a remote mountain in eastern Pennsylvania by his father at age 5 and discarded at an orphanage by his mother a few years later, this is the remarkable true story of one boy’s impenetrable resilience and courageous hope, holding onto his dreams in the face of heartbreaking loss, loneliness and betrayal.

Little Robbie Olsen, his two brothers, sister and mother are saved from starving to death by the kindness of the Mennonite family who farm the hills far below. Forced to leave their home, the family would walk 15 miles into town, carrying what little they have in paper bags, finding lodging in a two-room apartment above Arlene and Ray’s Bar.

Later at an orphanage, actually called The Home for Friendless Children, Rob learns to survive even as his siblings suffer abuse and neglect. Against nearly impossible odds, and armed with nothing more than blind will, a deep love of adventure and insatiable curiosity, he goes on to find meaning and joy, success and finally, a place of belonging in the world.

Gritty, brave, determined and incredibly human in his climb out of a tough childhood, Rob holds onto his humor and love of family throughout his remarkable journey. A captivating, wild ride of an adventure about never, ever giving up, The Home for Friendless Children is available in paperback and e-book format at Amazon.com.