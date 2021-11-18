Light Parade And Holiday Hustle Moved To Sunday Date

This year’s Holiday Light Parade and Holiday Hustle 5K will kick off the Christmas season in uptown Maumee on a new day – Sunday, November 28.

The event previously took place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but it has been moved this year to Sunday due to challenges related to staffing and safety issues.

Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow said that having the parade at the end of a holiday weekend is less challenging to manage than when it was scheduled in the middle of it.

“Overall, the staffing is easier on a Sunday,” Sprow said.

In addition, when the parade took place on Saturday, which was the same day as the OSU vs. Michigan football game, there were increases in OVI-related arrests during the event, he said.

5K Holiday Hustle And Fun Walk

Runners and walkers taking part in the 5K Holiday Hustle and Fun Walk will take off at 5:15 p.m. at the Maumee Indoor Theater.

An untimed race for children has been added to the event. The Elf Fun Run 1K race will begin at 4:45 p.m., just prior to the Holiday Hustle.

The Elf Fun Run is open to children ages 12 and under for a $10.00 entry fee. Prizes will be given to the first 50 finishers and free Maumee Indoor Theater movie passes will go to all runners who beat the Holiday Elf to the finish line.

Registration from Sunday, November 14 through Saturday, November 27 is $25.00 and includes a shirt while supplies last. Runners can register from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on race day inside the theater for $30.00, but shirts are not guaranteed.

Following the races, awards will be presented to race winners, as well as for best-illuminated, cutest, race director’s choice and most creative holiday costumes. A free movie pass will be given to those who beat Santa or Mrs. Claus, and refreshments will be offered inside the theater prior to the start of the Holiday Light Parade.

Online registration is available at https://toledoarea.enmotive.com/events/register/2021-holiday-hustle

All proceeds from the event benefit Maumee Senior Center programs and services for area seniors.

Holiday Light Parade

The Holiday Light Parade will step off after the last participant crosses the finish line of the 5K Holiday Hustle and Fun Walk.

The lighted floats will line up along the six-block stretch of West William Street. The parade will then step off from the Maumee Indoor Theater and proceed southbound down Conant Street to West Wayne Street to Ford Street (see map).

For questions, please contact JoAnna Nofziger at (419) 560-3950 or download a registration form at www.maumeeuptown.com.

Holiday Tree Lighting

Immediately following the parade, the city will host a community Christmas tree lighting ceremony in the 200 block of Conant Street.

Jim and Peggy Sullivan of Monclova Township donated the 25-foot tree to the city.