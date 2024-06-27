Whitehouse Library’s 20th Anniversary Celebrates Volunteers, Learning

BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — Laughter, music and dinosaur-hunting children filled the Whitehouse Library on June 22, as the nonprofit marked its 20th anniversary.

“Thank you for being constructive citizens and making a difference in the next generation,” said U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-Toledo), addressing the room of longtime library supporters and volunteers. “You may think this is a small thing you’re doing in the community, but learning is our highest goal as Americans, because freedom depends on it.”

Kaptur presented library board member Louann Artiaga with a flag flown over the U.S. Capitol, and Kim Priestap, regional director for Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, brought a proclamation from the state.

“This is an event that I did not see coming when this library first started,” Artiaga said.

She recognized the early founders, including Barb Smigelski, Angie Kuhn, DeAnna Bradley and Bea Ludwig.

While the library opened its doors in July 2004, the idea first sprouted in Smigelski’s third-grade Whitehouse Primary School classroom in 1991. Those students – the Anthony Wayne High School Class of 2000 – urged support for opening a library in the village, even when the Toledo Lucas County Public Library system would not.

“Never give up. It was a 10-year project to get it going,” said board member and treasurer Jim Gasser. “That’s determination.”

Artiaga credits the dedication of volunteers for not only launching the library, but also for donating 2,000 volunteer hours a year. The library has received support from the village and other organizations that provided funds, materials and time.

With music by Matt Meeker and Mark Elders of EZ Pickenz in the background, those who came to the celebration shared their library memories, ate cake and watched as children roamed through the rooms looking for plastic dinosaurs as part of a hunt organized by head librarian Ann Gasser.

With 20,000 items for loan, the library is open to anyone, both in Whitehouse and beyond, at no cost. For information on hours, visit www.whitehouseohlibrary.org.