Lakes Of Monclova Hosts Ribbon-Cutting At Newly Constructed Villas

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — The Lakes of Monclova recently expanded services to area seniors by creating The Villas, a new housing complex designed for seniors seeking independence while receiving housecleaning and other home services.

Construction on The Villas began in 2019. On January 7, company officials and members of the community held a ceremonial ribbon-cutting at the site, which is located on the western side of The Lakes of Monclova campus.

The Villas features 12 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom luxury patio homes that are between 960 and 1,104 square feet in size. The one-story villas come equipped with major appliances and a spacious living area. Services for those living in the villas include biweekly housekeeping, lawn maintenance, snow removal, window washing and trash pickup.

The Villas complex also has a clubhouse with a full kitchen, fitness center, dining and living areas and a pool table.

Residents of The Villas no longer have to worry about cleaning or yard maintenance, which gives them more time to do the things they love to do, like getting to know their neighbors, finding new favorite places around the community or taking part in one of the many activities coordinated by their on-site lifestyle director, said Neena Mossing, community services representative.

“We couldn’t be more excited for the addition of this beautiful neighborhood to our campus grounds,” Mossing said. “The Villas will be so much more than a place to hang your hat. At The Villas, our residents will be able to enjoy a sense of community, complete with a Villa Clubhouse that’s perfect for hosting cookouts, movie nights and everything in between. There are many in our community who have spent too long worrying about how to take care of their home, or where they would turn if something were to go wrong. In our new villa community, they won’t have to worry another minute.”

The Lakes of Monclova is a Trilogy Health Services community. It offers a full continuum of senior health and hospitality services, including assisted living, skilled nursing, long-term care, memory care and post-acute health care services. Services are delivered by staff specially trained to honor and enhance the lives of those they serve through compassion and a commitment to exceeding the expectations of customers.

Trilogy Health Services is a subsidiary of Griffin American Healthcare REIT III Inc.

To learn more about The Lakes of Monclova, please contact the campus by calling (567) 297-2358 or visit the campus website at www.lakesofmonclova.com.