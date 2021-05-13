Lakes Of Monclova Hosts Open House At New Villas

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — With the recent completion of newly constructed one- and two-bedroom villas, The Lakes of Monclova held an open house to showcase the units that are uniquely designed for those active individuals ages 55 and older.

The villas feature 12 one-bedroom and 22 two-bedroom luxury patio homes that are 960 to 1,104 square feet in size. The one-story villas come equipped with major appliances and a spacious living area. Services for those living in the villas include biweekly housekeeping, lawn maintenance, snow removal, window washing and trash pickup. The villas also have a clubhouse with a full kitchen, fitness center, dining and living areas and a pool table.

Krista Cox, villa lifestyle director, said that moving into the villas is easier for someone who is trying to downsize into a smaller space.

“This makes for an easier transition if, for example, you are going from a four-bedroom home to a two-bedroom villa rather than going right into assisted living or long-term care,” she said. This way, individuals are introduced to one another, so they know familiar faces if they ever do need to go to The Lakes of Monclova’s main building.”

If additional care is later needed long-term, an individual in the villas would have priority admission into the main facility, Cox added.

“I think it provides a lot of comfort to loved ones who have older parents that they care about to know that there are people looking out for them,” she said.

Currently, 14 villas are finished and 12 of them are either occupied or reserved for occupancy. The rest of the villas will be completed in June.

Pat Nadolny lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Lakeside but is moving into one of the villas later this month. Nadolny, age 64, missed having access to a garage after downsizing from a house with a 2.5-car garage, and she wanted to stay in the area to be close to her daughter, who owns a house nearby. In January 2020, soon after construction on the villas began, Nadolny submitted her request to rent one.

“People ask me all the time why I sold my house and decided to rent. First of all, I had a house on two lots and if we weren’t cutting grass, we were doing snow, and if we weren’t doing snow, we were doing leaves and it got to a point that I didn’t like it anymore,” she said. “I didn’t want to own anything – I didn’t want to have to worry about anything.”

In addition to the ease of coming and going without worrying about maintenance, Nadolny also volunteers, enjoys walking along the trails nearby and plays cards in the clubhouse.

“I’ve met so many nice people here,” she said. “I like the fact that this is a small community – I feel like this is going to be our own little community.”

Another villa open house will take place on Thursday, May 20 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

The Lakes of Monclova is located at 6935 Monclova Rd.

To learn more about The Lakes of Monclova, please contact the campus by calling (419) 866-3030 or visit the campus website at www.lakesofmonclova.com.