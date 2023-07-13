Kingston Residence Celebrates 25 Years In Perrysburg

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — Kingston Residence of Perrysburg celebrated 25 years of business on June 14 with the help of the Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce, Maumee Chamber of Commerce and Perrysburg city officials.

The assisted living facility, which is located at 333 E. Boundary St. in Perrysburg, offers private apartments and 24/7 care for residents. The business also has a secure memory area.

“We have some residents that have their own vehicles and are very independent. We also have nurses here 24 hours a day, and we take care of residents at the end of life that need a lot more services as well,” said executive director Karen Burnard.

Perrysburg mayor Tom Mackin said that every time he has visited residents at Kingston, it has been apparent the pride the staff members have in the work they do and that they care about the people they serve.

“Since Kingston became part of the city 25 years ago, it has always been a part of the community. The staff has volunteered at numerous city events, and that’s really made the quality of life for the community and the commitment to Perrysburg something that this organization has really valued,” Mackin added.

Those staff members are vital to the facility and making sure the residents receive the best care possible, echoed Burnard.

“We just have the best bunch. Housekeepers, dietary, our office staff, our nurses, maintenance, you name it. Every department pulls together and produces the great things that we do. It’s an honor to work with these individuals in every department,” Burnard said.

During the pandemic, she added, the phrase “health care heroes” was used frequently to describe those working in the industry during such a difficult time.

“Truthfully, though, since we opened 25 years ago, it’s been nothing but heroes that have worked here. We are nothing without our employees, so our employees are the ones to celebrate today,” Burnard said.

The pandemic has affected everyone, but particularly the health care community, so after social distancing and limitations on visitors, the chance to have the community back inside the facility to celebrate the work of Kingston staff members, was exciting, she said.

“So much has changed in health care, and especially through the pandemic, a lot has changed in our industry,” Burnard said. “We’re proud to still be the strong community that we are. We’ve stepped up in big ways and provided more staff to meet the needs of our residents.”

It was also a bonus to celebrate with many of the residents who have made Kingston their home. Those residents have impacted the staff in countless ways and made their marks on each other.

“I’ve been here for 22 years and I could tell stories all day long. We’ve had the opportunity to serve the most amazing people with the greatest stories. We’ve met the most special families who have put their trust in us,” Burnard said.

While celebrating the 25-year anniversary with a ribbon-cutting, Perrysburg Chamber of Commerce executive director Tim Ansted thanked Kingston for being a place that families in the area could trust.

“It’s really important to have such a great facility like Kingston in Perrysburg. We’re really lucky to have Kingston here for the past 25 years,” Ansted said.

Ansted, along with several other members of the chamber had the opportunity to tour the facility and learn more about the offerings from Kingston Res-idence during the anniversary celebration.

“We’re very thankful to the chamber, to the mayor, to the city councilmen that were here. We’re just very happy to celebrate with everyone,” Burnard said.

Burnard also thanked the community for its support in helping the facility reach the milestone celebration.

“If anybody has any questions, we want to be that go-to place. We want to answer questions. We offer tours all the time. We are a resource for Perrysburg and the surrounding communities,” Burnard added. “We welcome anybody to stop by or give us a call.”

Those interested can find more information about Kingston Residence of Perrysburg at kingstonhealthcare.com or by calling (419) 872-6200.