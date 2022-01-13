Kennedy Shines With Second-Place Finish At Pleasant JV Tourney

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Maumee freshman wrestler Liam Kennedy went 4-1 with three pins and finished second at last Saturday’s Marion Pleasant Junior Varsity Invitational.

Kennedy won his first four matches in the 138-pound weight class before falling in the seventh round.

The Panthers finished sixth out of 10 teams with 76 points.

Freshman Zayvion Bradley went 3-2 at 113 to take fifth place, including a 13-4 major decision win in the seventh round.

Sophomore T.J. Lewis went 3-2 as well, with three wins by pin at 120. He won in the seventh round with a pin just 59 seconds into the match.

Sophomore Jaryn Millin won three matches at 165, taking home fifth place. Freshman Tristen Dotson won two matches at 144, placing fourth.

BOWLING

AW 2,477, MHS 2,362

Maumee opened 2022 with a narrow loss at Timbers, falling behind after the first game in match play and never recovering.

Michael Iwinski rolled a 393 series (222-171) to lead the Panthers. Zane Deitering was right behind with a 392 (189-203), Hyeongu Hwang had a 375 series and Andrew Bick rolled a 363 series.

The Panthers junior varsity squad also lost to the Generals. Gavin Yu had a 376 series (189-187).

Rossford 2,218, MHS 2,152

The narrow losses continued for the Panthers, who fell to host Rossford by 66 pins at Interstate Lanes.

Maumee trailed by 149 pins after the first game of match play but managed to rally. The Panthers put together their best bakers of the season with a 582 (231-150-201).

The Maumee JV team beat Rossford, with Ashton Heckman rolling a 396 series (210-186). Freshman Jayden Collins had a 210 in the second game of match play.

Springfield 2,581, MHS 2,343

Maumee lost its fifth straight match of the season at Southwyck Lanes.

The Panthers took a 971-955 lead after the first game of match play, but the Blue Devils rallied with a 968-856 edge in the second game.

Michael Iwinski had a 479 series (269-210), Gavin Yu added a 381 (224-157) and Hyeongu Hwang rolled a 375 (197-178).

The Panthers junior varsity team lost its second match of the season, also losing to Springfield. Kaiden Koepfler had a 364 series, while Ashton Heckman bowled a 361.