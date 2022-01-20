Kamari Braswell Takes Third At Spartans Junior Varsity Classic

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — Kamari Braswell placed third and Josiah Millin took sixth to lead the Maumee junior varsity wrestling team at the Start Spartans JV Classic last Saturday.

Braswell went 5-1 in the 175-pound weight class. After losing in the quarterfinal round, he reeled off four straight wins, including two by pins.

Braswell beat Kallen Incorvaia of Delta with a 9-6 decision in the third-place match.

Also at 175, Millin won his quarterfinal match by pinning Ozzie Spearman of Scott at the 3:15 mark. He lost his next three matches, including a 4-2 decision to Braswell in the consolation semifinals.

Bryson Bonds-Crawford won two matches at 144. He pinned Northwood’s Alijha Hanning at 3:10 in the first round and then pinned Taurian Forbes of Central Catholic at 4:19 in the second consolation round.

Michael Jaber at 150 and Jayden Gordon at 157 also won matches for the Panthers.

Varsity

The Panthers took wins in six weight classes, but it wasn’t enough as they fell, 39-30, in a Northern Lakes League match to Southview.

Logan Simok won by pin at 126, Cameron Wilgus also won by pin at 157 and Jayden Gordon pinned his opponent at 165.

T.J. Lewis won with a 10-6 decision at 120, Diego Barboza won on a 7-0 decision at 150 and Kamari Braswell won by forfeit at 175.

At Bowling Green on January 12, the Panthers won three matches – two by forfeit – but lost 69-18.

Liam Murphy posted a win at 190, beating Matthew Fallis with a pin at 34 seconds.

Lewis (120) and Liam Kennedy (138) both won by forfeit.