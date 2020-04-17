JD’s Drive Thru Makes Quick Purchases Easy And Safe

BY NANCY GAGNET | MIRROR REPORTER — For those who need to purchase something quick without leaving the safety of their vehicle, JD’s Drive Thru is the perfect solution.

“When you come here, you don’t have to touch a door handle. We can place items directly into the car,” said John Dubler, who co-owns the business with his father, Jack Dubler.

JD’s Drive Thru has been serving the Maumee community since 1984 when Jack first opened it. The business concept of providing carryout items in a drive-thru setting offered a unique addition to the local purchasing experience, said John. In 1987, John began working for his father full time, and in 1990, he became a business partner and the primary manager.

“It’s a wonderful place to work,” said John. “We have a lot of fun with customers and we get to know a lot of people. We joke around, especially when it comes to football. I am not an Ohio State or Michigan fan, so I have a lot of fun.”

With more people heeding the call for social distancing, JD’s Drive Thru has experienced a 20-percent increase in business.

“We are seeing an uptick of moms with kids, senior citizens, (people with) handicaps and more. In fact, we are seeing an uptick in everything,” John said.

The carryout sells a variety of items, such as Smith’s milk, bread, eggs, snack food, lottery tickets, cigarettes, wine, beer, low-proof alcohol, bottled water, pop, juices and Stewart sandwiches. While Jack has scaled back the amount of time he spends at the store, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, he still helps John put together 8-pound bags of ice for customers.

“There are very few businesses that bag their own ice anymore,” said John.

John grew up in Maumee and is a 1982 graduate of MHS. His parents, Jack and Barth, are both retired schoolteachers who still live in Maumee. The family has always believed in supporting the local community and has sponsored multiple Little League teams. JD’s Drive Thru recently donated $1,000 to Maumee Churches United for the Boy Scout food drive and also donated $1,000 to the Maumee Senior Center for food delivery services during the pandemic.

“We are from Maumee, we are homegrown and we keep our money here. We believe in supporting small business and the local community.”

In addition to John and Jack, JD’s also employs two other staff and is accepting applications for two open positions.

JD’s Drive Thru is located at 341 Illinois Ave. in Maumee. The business is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. For information, please call the store at (419) 893-8185.