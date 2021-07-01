Independence Day Fireworks To Blast Off Saturday Night

The cities of Maumee and Perrysburg will celebrate Independence Day with a booming fireworks show on Saturday, July 3.

This year’s event is much needed after last year’s celebration was canceled, said Maumee Mayor Richard Carr.

“My hope is that people in Maumee will be very welcoming to everyone coming in and that they will have fun,” he said. “We all need to have some fun right now.”

The $45,000 display includes more fireworks because last year’s deposit of $15,000 has been added to it, so there will be three trailers of fireworks blasting off instead of two. The deposit was made in 2020 in the hope of hosting an event, but a fireworks show could not be held due to the pandemic. Maumee splits cost of the display with Perrysburg.

At 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, Conant Street between Broadway and John streets will close to accommodate those gathering for the evening.

“I think that closing Conant Street earlier in the evening will be real nice for people and it will create a real nice atmosphere for people who want to get there and enjoy it,” Carr said.

The DORA or Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area will also be in place during the festivities (see related story).

“We are extremely well-prepared for the event, and I expect it to be a great day,” Carr said.

At 4:00 p.m., when Conant Street closes, vehicle traffic coming north over the Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge may still access Broadway Street and vehicles uptown may still access John Street; however, vehicle traffic going south on Conant Street will be blocked at the Anthony Wayne Trail. According to Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow, stopping the traffic from coming into uptown is necessary to prevent substantial traffic on the side streets.

The Fort Meigs Memorial Bridge will be closed to all vehicle and pedestrian traffic from 8:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m.

The Maumee Uptown Business Association (MUBA) will host a family picnic from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. in the area adjacent to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church between East Wayne and Broadway streets.

That event will feature several food trucks, including Deet’s BBQ, The Loaded Chicken, Jeanie’s Comfort Food, Jacky’s Depot, Lyle’s Crepes, K&K Concessions, Snowy Summers Shaved Ice, Gary’s Kettle Corn and PM Frosted Fantasies.

In addition, Rita the Balloon Lady and Pattrick the Magician will be on hand. There will also be inflatables and face painting.

The Maumee Community Band will perform from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Live entertainment will also be provided by Johnny Rodriguez from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.

The fireworks will be launched from the bridge at approximately 10:00 p.m.

The Maumee Police Division is reminding residents that launching fireworks within the city is strictly prohibited.

In case of severe weather, the event will take place on Sunday, July 4.