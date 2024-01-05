I-475/U.S. 20A Project Traffic Changes Expected

Southbound traffic to move Saturday, Jan. 6

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024) – Traffic on I-475 southbound and various highway ramps in the Maumee area will be affected this Saturday while crews work to shift the southbound lanes of travel onto newly-constructed pavement.

The work is occurring within the active zone of a project on Interstate 475 that is adding an interchange at U.S. Route 20A, and adding a third lane of travel in each direction on I-475.

I-475 in the southbound direction only will be reduced to one lane between north of Airport Highway/State Route 2 and south of U.S. Route 24, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, lasting through most of the day. During this time, each of the southbound ramps will experience intermittent closures for paving, striping and barrier placement, lasting 15-60 minutes each and possibly occurring multiple times throughout the day. The affected ramps are as follows:

• Southbound I-475 off-ramp to Airport Hwy./SR 2 (Exits 8B and 8A) • Airport Hwy./SR 2 on-ramp to southbound I-475 • Southbound I-475 off-ramp to Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road (Exit 6) • Westbound Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road on-ramp to southbound I-475 • Eastbound U.S. 24 on-ramp to southbound I-475 • Westbound U.S. 24 on-ramp to southbound I-475

Two ramps will close Saturday morning and remain closed:

• Eastbound Dussel Drive/Salisbury Road on-ramp to southbound I-475 closes for 120 days. • Southbound I-475 to U.S. 24 eastbound and westbound closes for seven days.

The shift of traffic onto the newly constructed northbound lanes in a bi-directional configuration enables full-depth reconstruction of the southbound roadway to begin this winter as intended. Additional ramp closures are necessary with the project and will be announced closer to spring.