Hundreds Of Maumee Residents Unite To Oppose Sewer Inspection Ordinance

BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Hundreds of concerned Maumee citizens gathered for a public meeting at the Maumee Elks Lodge on Monday night to form a united front in opposition to a controversial city ordinance that has proven to have a negative impact on the value and equity of several houses that are for sale throughout the city.

The meeting was scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Monday evening, but by 6:45 p.m., the Elks facility had reached its maximum occupancy capacity of 500 people and approximately 75 to 100 residents were turned away at the door and not permitted to enter the building, according to Rob Fairchild, trustee for the Elks.

The event was organized and coordinated by Maumee residents Patti Savage-McNamara and her husband Pat McNamara, who had called the meeting after personally experiencing the negative consequences of a recently passed city ordinance that requires certified sewer inspections for all residential and commercial properties that are for sale.

A Brief Background

Ordinance 020-2024 was passed unanimously as an emergency measure during a special meeting of Maumee City Council that was held on the morning of Monday, June 17.

The new ordinance allows certified inspectors access to all houses and business properties that are being sold, with the purpose of inspecting those properties to make sure that there are no illegal connections to the Maumee sanity sewer system before the sale of that property is allowed to be completed.

The new ordinance took effect immediately upon passage and caught many residents off guard.

Ordinance 020-2024 was first reported to the public in a front-page article that appeared in the June 20 issue of The Mirror that was mailed to every house in Maumee.

An excerpt from the article stated that, “If violations are found regarding any sewer-related issues, they will have to be repaired by the buyer or the property owner to bring the property into compliance with Maumee code before the property is cleared to be sold.”

The original intent of the ordinance was to give the city rare access to residential and commercial properties to have those properties conform to Maumee code. The idea was to clean up each residence one by one to help the city comply with Ohio EPA mandates to reduce the volume of illegal sewer discharges into the Maumee River whenever the city’s sewer system is overrun by heavy rain events.

The Mirror article on June 20 reported the wording of the new ordinance in detail, including the following passage:

“Illicit sewer connections to the sanitary sewer system and infiltration of groundwater pose an acute public health risk and create many complications for the entire community.

“Sewer pipes and pumps at sewer pump stations in town are designed specifically for the sanitary sewer flows of the community, not stormwater.

“When excessive flows from illicit connections occur, it overloads the sewer system. Once the system is overloaded, the wastewater has nowhere to go and backs up in the pipe, into sewer services, and if severe enough, into homes and businesses, potentially causing property damage.

“Pump stations may also overflow, causing untreated wastewater to be discharged to the Maumee River, surrounding properties potentially containing water resources and imposing hazards to residents, pets and wildlife.”

The Mirror article also stated that according to the findings and orders ruling handed down by the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Maumee has 12-1/2 years left to clean up its sewer problems to meet the EPA mandates.

Citizens Meeting

The citizens meeting at the Maumee Elks began promptly at 7:00 p.m. with opening remarks by Patti Savage-McNamara, who shared her own personal horror story regarding the house she and her husband initially bought for their son and his wife shortly after the pandemic.

The McNamaras decided to sell the home on West John Street after their son and daughter-in-law opted to move into a larger house. They made significant upgrades to the house as they prepared it for sale.

The couple chose to sell the house at a discount to a daughter of one of their neighbors, who wanted to live near her parents.

The McNamaras’ plans were altered when they were informed by Midland Title that Maumee had passed Ordinance 020-2024 requiring a mandatory sewer inspection.

Savage-McNamara said she wasn’t too concerned since they had passed a plumbing inspection on the property just two years earlier.

“The city came out right away, the next day. They did the inspection and told us we failed on the spot,” Savage-McNamara said.

“By July 3, they had the list of everything we had wrong,” she stated. “Still, we had no idea. I was hoping that it (would be) under $10,000. That’s what I thought.”

“Finally, we get the quote, and it was $46,500 for a 900-square-foot home that has one bathroom,” she said, as an audible collective gasp was heard in the audience.

“I started crying on the spot in front of the poor guy who gave me the contract,” she said.

Savage-McNamara said that she was scrambling and called at least 20 plumbers to get quotes. “We had five or six that came out. Two made appointments with me and never showed.”

She stated that she has only one estimate from the handful of plumbers that did respond.

“So, even if I did have $46,500, I cannot close on the house because I am not in compliance with this new ordinance,” she said.

“The good news in all this is that the plumber talked to the city of Maumee, and they were able to tell him that they could do something a little bit different than digging up the entire basement to put a crock and a sump pump in because it just had a drain.

“So now we’re down to $37,000,” she said as the crowd again reacted with astonishment.

With that, Savage-McNamara turned the microphone over to her husband, Pat, who looked out at the vast audience and said, “My first line here says the purpose of this event is to bring people together.”

“Accomplished,” he said as the audience cheered.

“As Patti mentioned, (it is) a 900-square-foot home with one bathroom. You have no idea how many headaches that little home has given us,” he said, citing the time and money spent as well as the disrupted schedules that have occurred for the couple in the span of just 14 days.

“It’s been a nightmare,” he stressed. “Fourteen days ago, we knew nothing about plumbing.”

McNamara said that he and his wife have chosen to take a positive approach to addressing the massive problem before them by inviting members of the community to align forces to share ideas and strategies to reach a positive solution to their shared hardship.

“That’s what we want to get out, and by bringing people together, we think it would be better if we did it in a force of one, along with the city administration,” McNamara stated.

He said that his wife’s initial post on Facebook was soon followed by a television news interview on Channel 13 last week that eventually culminated in the idea for the community meeting.

“It’s not something we asked for, but it’s amazing that the momentum has organically brought together the citizens of Maumee,” he said to a round of applause.

“By the end of the meeting, we would like to gather all the concerns. We would like to gather ideas and your thoughts. What we would like to do is summarize them in one voice.” McNamara explained.

“Let’s give those concerns, let’s give those ideas, sum them up and give them to the mayor and our elected officials early tomorrow. Hopefully, tomorrow at the informative meeting, your concerns will be addressed,” McNamara said, referring to a meeting Maumee Mayor Jim MacDonald and city council planned to hold on July 16.

Volunteers then began passing out approximately 250 printed surveys to members of the audience, but the supply soon ran out due to the larger than expected crowd.

An impromptu sign-up sheet was then distributed among the crowd to allow interested individuals to list their email addresses to receive an electronic copy of the survey in their inboxes on Tuesday morning.

McNamara implored the crowd to refrain from unleashing personal attacks on city officials.

“The one thing we are going to strongly encourage is to bring people together,” McNamara said. “We are just going to beg for no personal attacks. Everything in our hearts, our minds and our thoughts of getting here today are with the intentions to do it right by the citizens of Maumee, and we feel that we really have to keep it positive.”

He added that possible legal action will not be considered unless all other respectful options have been exhausted.

Maumee City Council member Philip Leinbach was the third speaker in the program, saying that he was there primarily as a listener and as a fellow citizen.

“I recognize that probably everybody was very surprised by this ordinance when it came out,” Leinbach said. “I recognize that some people have been very significantly affected by it and I acknowledge that probably everybody is less than pleased with how it has been implemented.”

“I am here to listen,” he continued. “That’s what elected officials are supposed to do. We need to listen. We need to understand how potential legislation, and in this case stuff that has already hit the books, affects people because things can change.”

Leinbach pointed to his council record for regularly calling for three readings of ordinances and resisting emergency legislation whenever feasible.

“I am very hopeful that tonight’s meeting can be very constructive, because that’s the best way to engage the city,” he concluded.

Maumee resident Tom Osinski spoke next, saying that the July 8 closing date for his property at 736 Inwood Place was postponed due to the ordinance.

“Our realtor did not know this was coming. The title agencies were the ones that contacted him and let him know, so just a couple of days before we were supposed to close on our home and our buyer was supposed to get his new home, we were told that is not going to happen because you are going to have to have a sewer inspection.”

Osinski said he contacted six plumbers and one showed up on Monday and gave him a ballpark estimate of between $20,000 to $40,000 for repairs.

“I don’t have $20,000 to $40,000 laying around. I don’t know about you,” he said facetiously.

“This is not fair to us and it’s not fair to the buyer,” he said, saying the price was based upon the value of the home, not the value of the home plus the repairs.

“Screaming and yelling and personal attacks are not going to get anything done,” Osinski stated, adding that he is hopeful that a reasonable solution can be found.

Julie Koralewski, a lifelong resident of Maumee, spoke next.

“This issue began at least 30 years ago and maybe even more than that,” she said. “The problem is, of course, we have not updated or changed infrastructure that has been in place for many years.

“We have seven pump stations that are overtaxed when it rains. From what I understand, when rainwater or water from downspouts or garage drains runs into the sanitary sewer, it is then sent into our river.

“For years, the city was aware of this dumping,” she continued. “Every town does it, but we were dumping way above the allotted amount. The EPA fined our city and gave us a certain period of time to correct the amount of sewage that was being dumped into our river.

“At one point, the city had been introduced to a project that could have been the beginning of a solution to fix this problem,” Koralewski asserted.

“It was a five-year, five-phase program starting with the area of the most taxed pump stations first. There was an allocated $40 million budget coming from the capital investment fund and the general fund, along with asking the homeowner to connect to the storm sewer, which would have been an extra approximate $4,000 per homeowner, but there also was a grant given for an approximate $3,500 to each resident that this would have affected, for an approximate $500 per household out of pocket.”

“This wasn’t citywide,” she noted. “It was just at the worst pump station area. They started the work in this area, but at the time, from what I have been told, the council didn’t want to tax our citizens.”

“It would have been $500 out of pocket instead of $20,000,” she stressed.

“In 2020, during COVID, our council passed an ordinance that made each resident responsible from the middle of the street to your house. So now, instead of the city being responsible for the easement, which is paid by our sewer and water tax, the residents are responsible for the easement and their own property,” Koralewski stated.

“As of recently, we are not aware that we have received any grants or assistance from the EPA, state or federal agencies,” she added. “We have been advised that the EPA has a $4 billion allocated fund for assistance for this type of project, not that Maumee is going to get $4 billion.”

“We are not aware if the city has applied for any of this money,” she said.

“Now, (the city) is targeting the residents who want to sell their homes, and they are trying to target rental properties as well,” Koralewsi contended. “Well, we don’t have enough homes being sold or rented in Maumee to make a dent in correcting our sewer issue.”

“It will only be a matter of time when all homes and businesses will be targeted,” she continued. “It is being blamed on the EPA and yes, they are requiring the city to correct the issue, but they are not giving direction on the best way to tackle the issue. That is up to the city.”

“We know what the problem is, and we are here today to come together as a community, not to continue to point blame. There is another venue that we can have for that,” Koralewski said.

“I know people want someone to be accountable, but today we are coming together to find a solution. I ask you please to bring your concerns, ideas and solutions so that we can be as productive as possible.

“It will not serve us just to say that we need to get rid of our council or our administrator. At this time, that is not an option.

“This problem is in front of us now. We have no choice but to work with Maumee council and the administration. We need to stop the two ordinances they’ve put in place and work with professionals in the field of sanitary engineering to find out how we can be cost-effective in getting our sewer issues corrected.

“We are Maumee, each and every one of us. Our city council and administrator are paid by us. I hope they will listen to our concerns and not just hear it and do what they want, but actually work together with us to bring this town back together so we can all be proud again that we live, work and play in Maumee,” Koralewski concluded to cheers and a large round of applause.

The next speaker was Garrett Luhring, an agent for Danberry Realtors, who warned of the damage that was being caused in the local real estate market due to the city’s sewer inspection ordinance.

He said that the local real estate market has 30 homes in active or coming soon status and 48 that are under contact. He added that the median sale price of a home in Maumee is $270,000 as of June 2024. Surrounding communities such as Sylvania, Perrysburg, Monclova, Waterville and Whitehouse are also enjoying significant increases in property values.

“What’s unique about Maumee is that we are the only city around here where homeowners are going to be hit on their equity directly when they go to sell,” Luhring stated.

“So, that equity that you grew, you’re the only area around here that’s going to take a direct hit. No other city has implemented this,” he added.

“From what I have heard, the majority of inspections are failing,” he noted. “Homes built after 1986 have a higher chance of passing without issues, but we all know the city of Maumee has a lot of homes built before that year.”

“Inspection costs are $100 per hour for an initial inspection and $200 per hour for every additional hour and reinspection,” Luhring said. “We are hearing about repair costs between $800 to upward of $50,000.”

“This (work) is to be done, once the inspection report is done, within 90 days,” he continued. “Homeowners have the option to put 110 percent of the repair value in escrow and have that work done after they close, with that amount coming directly out of their proceeds.”

He warned that some people may have overpaid for their homes and may face negative equity on top of the large cost for home repairs.

“Let’s say people can’t afford this and they have no equity in their house, and they have to do these repairs. Are they going to keep paying their mortgage? Maybe. Some won’t,” Luhring said.

“So, what does that do? That means houses get foreclosed on. That means we have more blighted properties. That means we open up the market for out-of-state investors, people that create fix-and-flip quality homes, rentals, things like that,” he said.

“Due to fear of these future issues, because word is obviously getting around, people are going to want to stay away from Maumee, potentially,” he added. “That lowers the demand for houses here. High inventory and lower demand is going to further lower home values.”

Luhring also argued that if property values drop, assessed values of property will follow as well. “A decrease in these taxes will mean less money for the schools, less money for the roadways, less money for the community,” he said.

“I think there is something we can all do to come together and work with the city to find a win-win solution,” he concluded.

Dana Johnson, a longtime Maumee resident, spoke next.

He talked about his various rental properties in Maumee and said that he likes to keep the rents as low as possible to help his long-term tenants, since they are reliable and loyal, with some of them having been with him for over 18 years.

He said that he is concerned that he may have to raise all those rents and perhaps sell two of his properties just to pay for possible sewer upgrades.

“Even with that, 100 percent of two full years of rent is what it will take to foot the bill just for the sewer upgrades,” he said.

“I can count all of my Maumee properties, including my personal home, on my two hands. Yet, by my preliminary calculations, this egregious ordinance is going to cost me $250,000 to $300,000,” he said.

“Why is there no proposal to pay for these infrastructure upgrades through assessments over 20 years?” he asked.

“I do have some faith that perhaps a few people on council will recognize their mistakes and try to take some corrective measures,” he added. “Let’s make sure that we get their full attention and try to talk some sense into them.”

The eighth and final scheduled speaker was Damien Dilworth, a representative of E&K Contractors, who explained various options for solving sewer issues.

He answered questions from the audience and told everyone that his company will provide a free camera inspection for anyone who would like to have their Maumee home inspected.

When the eight scheduled speakers were finished with their remarks, McNamara offered the microphone to any individual who wished to speak for a one-minute period. Ten Maumee residents took him up on his offer and addressed the audience, although it became increasingly difficult to hear what they had to say due to the faulty microphone and the large amount of chatter emanating from the audience.

The meeting featured a total of 18 speakers and lasted 77 minutes.

Following the meeting, Savage-McNamara said, “I thought the meeting went very well. I was amazed with the turnout of people, and the people who couldn’t even get in, and I heard there were 500 people on Facebook Live, so that’s awesome.”

“I think we have a lot of ideas. We have a couple hundred surveys to go through and look at the information, but we are very pleased,” she added.

Savage-McNamara also shared that the group had printed 250 paper surveys, thinking that perhaps they may have printed too many, only to find that it was about half of what they could have used due to the unexpectedly large turnout.

(Editor’s Note: The special informational meeting that was scheduled by Mayor Jim MacDonald on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, was held after the deadline for this edition of The Mirror but is available below.)