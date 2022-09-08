Hughes Leads Maumee Girls To Pair Of Shutout Wins

BY JEREMY SCHNEIDER | MIRROR SPORTS — It was another undefeated week for the Maumee girls soccer team – and another clean week for senior goalkeeper Haley Hughes.

The Panthers shut out host Springfield, 1-0, in a Northern Lakes League matchup and then swarmed Northwood, 6-0, for a non-league win. The pair of victories pushed Maumee’s record to 4-1.

Except for a 6-1 loss at Lima Shawnee – a perennial powerhouse that received votes in last year’s final state poll – the Panthers have outscored their other four opponents 15-0.

Hughes has been front and center in her senior season. She made the switch to goalkeeper when the team needed someone to fill in between the pipes.

“Haley Hughes stepped up as soon as the season started,” said Maumee coach Jeremiah McNutt via email. “She volunteered to play goalkeeper for us. (She is) a true team player that would sacrifice their senior year and put the team first.

“She has put in extra time with the coaches because she is such a hard worker. In that time she has found a new respect for the position.”

While Hughes’ sacrifice has paid off for the Panthers this season, McNutt said the entire defense has stepped up.

“Two that stepped up big in the 1-0 victory over Springfield were center-backs Teagan Foster and Cait Smalley. The two of them along with Haley have helped lead this team defensively.”

Tegan Kennedy scored the lone goal against the Blue Devils in the first half. Ainsley Heckman picked up the assist.

Against Northwood, sophomore Evelyn Boyett scored her second hat trick of the season, with goals also coming from Ava Leonard, Charley Bischoff and Nikki Kiss. Leonard also had a pair of assists.