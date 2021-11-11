Holiday Hustle 5K Returns On A New Day This Year

The Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk returns to uptown Maumee on a new day this year.

For years, the Holiday Hustle has taken place on the Saturday evening of Thanksgiving; but this year, the event is on Sunday, November 28.

“Following the 2019 race, Maumee Senior Center representatives, Maumee Uptown Business Association representatives, city officials and Maumee Police met to review both the race and the Holiday Light Parade. It was decided to move both events to Sunday, which is generally a more family-friendly day, away from the Ohio State/Michigan football game festivities and other weekend events,” said Malinda Ruble, executive director of the Maumee Senior Center. “We are excited to be hosting, with the help of the Toledo Roadrunners Club, the Holiday Hustle once again.”

In addition to a new date this year, an untimed race for children has been added to the event. The Elf Fun Run 1K race will begin at 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, November 28, just prior to the 5:15 p.m. start to the Holiday Hustle.

“This will be a great chance to involve younger children,” said Ruble.

The Elf Fun Run is open to children age 12 and under for a $10.00 entry fee. Prizes will be given to the first 50 finishers and free Maumee Indoor Theater movie passes to all runners who beat the Holiday Elf to the finish line.

Those registering by Thursday, November 18 will receive a shirt while supplies last. Online registration is available at https://toledoarea.enmotive.com/events/register/2021-holiday-hustle or pick up/drop off a form at the Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave.

The Holiday Hustle 5K Run/Walk will kick off at 5:15 p.m. in front of the Maumee Indoor Theater. Early bird registration is $20.00 if received by Saturday, November 13. Registration from Sunday, November 14 through Saturday, November 27 is $25.00 with a shirt, while supplies last. Runners can register from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on race day inside the theater for $30.00, but shirts are not guaranteed.

Following the races, awards will be presented to race winners, as well as for best-illuminated, cutest, race director’s choice and most creative holiday costumes. A free movie pass will be given to those who beat Santa or Mrs. Claus, and refreshments will be offered inside the theater prior to the start of the Holiday Light Parade.

“This is a great opportunity for the Maumee Senior Center to do something fun for the community and at the same time the proceeds benefit our seniors,” said Ruble.

To register online for the races, go to https://toledoarea.enmotive.com/events/register/2021-holiday-hustle or drop off a registration form at the Maumee Senior Center, 2430 S. Detroit Ave. All proceeds from the event benefit Maumee Senior Center’s programs and services for area seniors.

The Maumee Senior Center is a registered 501(c)(3) organization that provides services and programs for people 60 years of age and older. The center is partially funded by the Lucas County Senior Services Levy administered through the Area Office on Aging of Northwest Ohio. Fundraisers, like this one, are hosted to support the center’s programs and services.

For additional information or questions regarding the Maumee Senior Center’s services, e-mail maumeeseniorcenter@gmail.com or call (419) 893-1994.