Holiday Festivities Headed To Uptown Maumee This Weekend

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — The annual Holiday Hustle and Holiday Light Parade returns to uptown Maumee on Sunday, November 26.

The event kicks off with the Elf Fun Run 5K at 4:45 p.m., followed by the Holiday Hustle 5K and 1.5-mile Fun Walk at 5:15 p.m., hosted by the Maumee Senior Center.

Shortly after the race ends, at approximately 6:00 p.m., the Maumee Uptown Business Association will start the annual Holiday Light Parade.

“This is meant to be a fun, upbeat night to start off the holidays for everyone,” said MUBA event coordinator Erin Hyndman.

The annual event draws hundreds to the streets of uptown Maumee.

The parade and race appeal to people of all ages, Hyndman said. The return of beloved floats along with some new faces is meant to entice as many people as possible.

“We have a few surprises in store for the community,” Hyndman said. “We will have a team of Clydesdales pulling Santa and some other new plans.”

MUBA leaders are encouraging the community to visit uptown shops that will be open before and during the event, including the Village Idiot, Brew House Coffee & Bake Shop, the Cigar Affair, Buster Brown’s, Dale’s Bar & Grill and more. Brew House will have special hours that day. It will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and reopen at 5:00 p.m.

In addition to the uptown businesses that will be open before and during the event, attendees will have the chance to grab snacks from Detroit Mini Donut along with drinks from Wandering Bean Coffee Company starting at approximately 4:30 p.m. in the parking lot between the city building and the Uptown Fondue + Wine Bar.

Approximately 40 local businesses and organizations will participate in the parade, drawing attention to the area.

“We’re here to support the uptown businesses and these events bring a lot of people that might not know what we have to offer,” Hyndman said.

It’s also an opportunity to appreciate the decorations and camaraderie of the uptown area, she added.

This year’s parade is also sponsored by ProMedica Toledo Hospital Emergen-cy and Urgent Care, which allows for the event to be even bigger than previous years.

Those making last-minute plans to attend the event can still sign up to participate in the race by visiting https://toledoarea.enmotive.com and selecting 2023 Holiday Hustle until Saturday, November 25. Registration is $25.00 for the 5K, $20.00 for the 1.5-mile walk and $10.00 for the fun run.

Same-day registration will be at the Maumee Indoor Theater at 601 Conant St. beginning at 3:00 p.m.

“The Holiday Hustle is a large fundraiser for the senior center, and it kicks off the holiday season,” said executive director Malinda Ruble.

Entrants are encouraged to dress up for the race and will be eligible for a variety of awards, including best illuminated, cutest, race director’s choice and most creative holiday costume. Awards will also be presented to overall male/female, overall master and grand master, along with awards for every age group.

The race routes follow part of the parade path, making it easy for the community to cheer participants on before the parade, Ruble said. The Elf Fun Run will follow Conant Street from the Maumee Indoor Theater toward Broadway Street and back again.

The first and last quarter-mile of the 5K and 1.5-mile walk will follow the parade route, ensuring entrants pass the cheering crowd.

The parade route will move from the corner of West William and Conant streets, heading south before turning down West Wayne Street.

Residents can line both Conant and West Wayne streets to watch the parade. Drivers should be aware of the event and exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Conant Street will be closed between the Anthony Wayne Trail and Broadway Street, and both West William and West Wayne streets will be closed between Conant and Ford streets for the parade. There will be intermittent street closures on the side streets for the race, too.

“There will be temporary closures on Ford between Broadway and the Trail, but our goal is to keep traffic moving through Ford Street when we can,” said Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow.

After the parade finishes, participants and viewers will be walking in the uptown district, so drivers are asked to be careful when traveling through the area.

More information on the parade and joining MUBA can be found at maumeeuptown.com/holiday-light-parade/ or the Maumee Uptown Business Association Facebook page.